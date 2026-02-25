‘No more star issues’: Ram Gopal Varma supports Seedance 2.0, shares how AI can ‘brutally murder’ film industry

On Wednesday, Ram Gopal Varma talked about how advanced AI can help to ensure democracy in the film industry instead of the traditional system. Citing filmmaker SS Rajamouli as an example, Varma said that those like the RRR director can make big-budget films due to their creativity and backing. However, talented people across India might never get a chance to secure similar funding or networks in the film industry.

Ram Gopal Varma on Seedance 2.0 as the mudered of film industry Ram Gopal Varma hailed AI tools like Seedance 2.0, which “kicked the gate down and set it on fire,” helping outsider talents to generate large-scale projects with one prompt alone. He called it “true democracy in motion" and the AI tool 'murdered' of the industry.

RVG wrote, "@ssrajsmouli is the no. 1 director because he makes the most expensive films and the most successful ..People fund him a 1000 crores or more because of his track record and all that again is due to his unsurpassed creative imagination. But now in a country of some 120 crore people, who knows how many more Rajamoulis or even better than him are there in small towns, villages, engineering colleges, and government jobs right now? People who have creative vision , but who will never get access to neither the film industry nor funds to put their vision on screen. The opportunity gate is locked for them and the keys are only with a few chosen ones."

See post:

He continued, "Now Seedance 2.0 just kicked that gate down and set it on fire. This can take just their descriptive prompts and create a cinematic, multi shot, sound designed, devastatingly impactful scenes that look like they cost 100s of crores and took months or years to make. Suddenly, a creative guy in Gorakhpur or Coimbatore or Satara or wherever, doing a mundane job to feed his family, who can’t even afford to come to Mumbai can just write a scene and the likes of Seedance makes it for him and that is true democracy in motion."

"Real democracy is taking the tools out of the hands of the elite and putting them in the hands of the people. Seedance just did that to cinema," he added.

Varma continued and predicted that the industry will eventually collapse under these circumstances.

“A director’s primary job is to take a scene on paper and transfer it onto screen,” he said, explaining how the vast crew, including actors, technicians and production teams, is required in the process of filmmaking. All of these can be eliminated with the help of advanced AI.

“No more star issues. No more producers panicking over budgets. No more 300 people standing around waiting for one shot. Just one person. One prompt. One mind,” he stated.

Can AI replace filmmaking? "The moment advanced versions of A I can generate full length films at theatrical quality, the film industry as we know it with its unions, its crores of “overheads,” its “only we know how to make films” arrogance will die Not slowly. Not peacefully. It will get murdered brutally But at the heart of it, this is actually the liberation of cinema," he further said before linking the shift to evolution in which asteroids killed dinosaurs.

"Welcome to the new era. Where only talent matters more than access. Where the murderer is also the saviour. And there will be no going back ever So is it THE DEATH OF THE FILM INDUSTRY ? or is it THE ULTIMATE DEMOCRATISATION OF THE FILM INDUSTRY," he concluded his post with a question.