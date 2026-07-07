Ram Kapoor admits he had ‘countless affairs’ before marrying Gautami Kapoor: ‘Ekta Kapoor was worried’

Actor Ram Kapoor has once again opened up about his personal life on the reality show Lock Upp 2, where he is one of the participants. In a segment, he was seen talking about his life before marrying Gautami Kapoor. During a conversation with Shreya Kalra, Kapoor called himself a 'playboy', admitting he had multiple love affairs.

Ram Kapoor on having affairs before marriage In the new episode of the show, Shreya Kalra asked Ram Kapoor how many affairs he had in his life. Replying to this, he said, "After marriage, not a single one."

Kalra almost immediately corrected herself, asking about his affair before marriage. This time, Kapoor said, "I was a playboy. I can't count my affairs."

Ram continued and revealed that Ektaa Kapoor had warned his wife, Gautami Kapoor, before their wedding.

"Jab pata chala sabko ki Gautami aur Ram shaadi kar rahe hain, Ektaa (Kapoor), jo meri dost hai, she called Gautami and said, 'Tu kar rahi hai? Usne bahut saare affairs kiye hain.' Ektaa was worried for her. Aur main maanta hoon jo Ektaa ne kiya sahi kiya kyunki main waisa tha."

(When everyone found out that Gautami and I were getting married, Ektaa Kapoor, who is a friend of mine, called Gautami and said, 'Are you really going through with this? He's had many affairs.' Ektaa was concerned about her. And I believe what Ektaa did was right because I was like that back then.)

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Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor met in 2000 on the sets of the TV show Ghar Ek Mandir. Their friendship eventually turned into romance after Gautami's divorce.

After dating for some time, the two tied the knot on 14 February 2003. Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor have two children--- daughter Sia and son Aks.

When Ram Kapoor defended cheating On the show, Kapoor previously made headlines for defending infidelity in marriage. It was again Shreya Kalra who had asked, “Agar aapke partner ne aap par cheat kiya toh what is the solution? Do you find other options or not be connected with your partner because once it is broken, you don't feel the connect…(If you find out that your partner cheated on you, what's the solution? Do you find other options or do you don't feel connected)”

Kapoor had told her that “you have to find the connections again”.

"If you really love your partner, nothing is a dealbreaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. Kabhi kabhi agar lamba samjho 20-25 saal hogaye, you have highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. Bad phase mai agar galti se kisi ek se kuch hojaye, agar aap unke begair nhi jee sakte, apne bachon ke begair nhi jee sakte and agar bachon ke liye, family ke liye best chaiye toh then time heals everything and nothing is a dealbreaker (During a bad phase, if by mistake something happens by one partner, and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything and nothing is a dealbreaker.)," he claimed.