‘Literally assault’: After homophobic remarks, Ram Kapoor kisses Varun Laila Yadav on Lock Upp 2, netizens disgusted

Lock Upp 2: In the latest episode of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show Lock Upp 2, Ram Kapoor has left viewers shocked as he packed a kiss on fellow inmate Varun ‘Laila’ Yadav. Videos of the incident have now gone viral on social media, irking netizens.

Ram Kapoor and Varun ‘Laila’ Yadav kiss after homophobia allegations In the clip, Ram Kapoor is seen next to Varun with his arms around him. In playful banter, Kapoor is heard packing multiple kisses on Varun's cheeks. However, he went on to have another round of a much longer kiss, which seemed unexpected. The action prompted laughs from others, including Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja and Shivangi Joshi.

Right after the kiss, Varun ‘Laila’ Yadav referred to Kapoor's recent and controversial remarks on cheating. He said in a sarcastic tone, “Dekha ye banda 40 saal k baad bhi cheat karta ha, kiss karta ha (look at this guy who is past his 40 still cheats and kisses people).”

“Ab bol de tu duniya ko tu homophobic nahi (now tell everyone that you aren't homophobic),” Akanksha Chamola told Varun after Sufi Motiwala's allegations.

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Sufi Motiwala reacts to Varun's homophobic comments For the unversed, recently Motiwala confronted Varun on the show after the latter commented on his ‘softness’. Sufi Motiwala said, “2-3 jokes are fine. Har joke me meri softness and femininity pe bola jaruri nahi ha.”

After Varun clarified, Sufi maintained, “You are saying this to cover up.”

“It affects you. The subliminal homophobia constantly ki dekho ye aise chalta ha… hanth upar karke dekho ye aise baithta hai (that he walks or sits with his hands in a certain manner). It's fucking enough after one point.”

Varun apologised by saying sorry. However, Motiwala added, “Har cheez me sorry bolke it's not fair. Kal bhi tumne teen logo k samne bola tha ye humare washroom me jata hai (You cannot be sorry for all the things). What do you mean by such things? Ye sab galat hai bro (these things are wrong).”

Netizens irked Meanwhile, Ram Kapoor and Varun's kiss has left many angry on the internet.

Reacting to the last episode's homophobia allegations followed by the kiss between Kapoor and Yadav, a user wrote on X, “Funny how there's zero outrage for Ram Kapoor or Laila, who actually started the conversation and mocked Sufi. But the man who simply asked a question is getting dragged. Half the conversation wasn't even Agenda > context, apparently #LockUpp2."

Another added to the micro-blogging site, “Sufi :- “He ( Laila ) is more gay than I am” Meanwhile , in Next clip Varun and Ram Kapoor kiss each other (crying emoji) Nahh man I can't stop laughing here, Lockup editor's humour is on next level.”

On Reddit, the kissing clip has sparked mixed reactions. Someone reacted to it, saying, “That's just assault. Disgusting.” One more said, “This is literally assault. WTH why are people laughing over this?”

A different user responded by saying, "This show is becoming disgusting

The way Varun asking Sufi Motiwala if he is going to use the men's bathroom because he's gay, and people just using laughing and being homophobic to him is absolutely not okay. Also Harshad Chopra asking if him being scared of gay people is Homophobia?"