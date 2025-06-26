Ram Kapoor breaks silence after being dropped from Mistry promotions for ‘inappropriate remarks’: ‘Guilty as charged’

Actor Ram Kapoor was recently dropped from the promotions of his upcoming show Mistry following his sexually inappropriate remarks. It happened so when the actor made offensive remarks towards the marketing team and a journalist. Reacting to the controversy, Ram Kapoor has now acknowledged his remarks.

Ram Kapoor on his recent remarks Talking to ETimes, Ram said although he never intended to offend anyone, he is guilty of his actions.

He said, "Let me start by saying that everything I’ve been accused of saying, I have said it. So, the fact is that I am guilty as charged. But this is what I have to say in my defence. Whenever I am with people I am comfortable with, I tend to become my bindass self. Everyone who knows me and who has worked with me knows that is how I am and that I don’t mean to be offensive. I didn’t feel that even once throughout the day. We were laughing and joking. If I had gotten the whiff that they were offended, I would have dealt with it right away. Why would I make those comments openly if I felt they were offensive?"

"The comments I made came from a harmless space, but the bottom line is that those team members, who are half my age, did get offended, and that’s not acceptable. Not only my fans, I have my son who looks up to me and learns from me. I want to tell everyone that please don’t doubt me. The OTT platform thought that certain things were wrong, and that is justified from their point of view. I do not blame them for taking this stance, because yes, it will teach me a lesson. I respect their decision, and I am going to find a way to apologise to each of those team members who were offended that day on a personal level," he added.

Ram Kapoor's remarks at Mistry promotions It all began during the media promotions for Mistry in Mumbai last Thursday where Ram Kapoor took part in several interviews. During these media interactions, he reportedly made a joke about kissing a male member of the show's marketing team. Reportedly, he commented that his mother "should have gone to sleep" instead of conceiving him.

He also allegedly made an inappropriate comparison by saying an interview felt like being "gang-raped," and referred to sexual positions while speaking to a journalist.