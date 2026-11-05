Ramayana actor who once struggled for food, failed in studies, now has ₹150 cr wealth. Find who

Actor Ravie Dubey has been earning praises ever since he was roped in for the much-awaited Ramayana. In the two-part magnum opus, Dubey will be playing one of the key roles, Lakshmana and share screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The ₹4,000 crore film is undoubtedly the biggest release of his career so far.

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About Ravie Dubey Ravie Dubey made it big in the industry after years of struggling. The actor, who has been quiet vocal about his early days, once talked about not being able to afford food in his early 20s. He failed in his studies and still continued to struggle to fulfil his passion for acting. He even talked about his mental health issues, pushing him towards the darker side. He said that he even contemplated committing suicide during a tough phase in his life.

Struggles of early life Born in Gorakhpur and brought up in Delhi, Ravie Dubey came to Mumbai in 2001 as an engineering student. He said that although he didn't realise his love for acting, it was his father who knew that he wanted something big in life. In a conversation with ABP, Ravie Dubey said that his father sent him to a college in Mumbai so that he could explore his options.

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Dubey, who was a bright student in school, struggled in college. He once revealed in his TEDx chat that he failed in four papers out of five in the first and second semesters.

Dubey said that he went back to his home in Gurugram after his terrible results and faced severe mental health issues.

“People would say, ‘You came back because you failed. You don’t study there or what?’ Because I was young, vulnerable, and very impressionable, a little thing like this pushed me to the edge, and I contemplated suicide,” he shared. “Thankfully, I was a failure at that," he added.

The actor once told Pinkvilla that after failing his classes, he thought "there was no path forward." He struggled with foggy brain and felt like a 'zombie'. While he described college as 'difficult', he finally managed to clear his studies.

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Debut project While Dubey wasn't interested in engineering, he enrolled for a diploma course in journalism. The second option tanked as well. By the third year in engineering, he was auditioning for ad films, which landed him an opportunity with Shoojit Sircar. His first commercial for a bike fetched him a payment of ₹10,000 in 2005.

Dubey said that he decided not to take financial help from his parents after his first paycheque.

“I decided to not take money from my parents. I never told them that I was going through a tough time, was having difficulty putting food on the table. At that time, I didn’t ask for any help from anyone but people around me rallied and supported me. Friends would bring over food. They must have thought he is a bachelor and that really helped,” he shared with ABP.

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TV shows Things took a turn for him in 2006 with his lead role in a TV show on Doordarshan, Stree Yeh Teri Kahani. Dubey ended up working with Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano, who were the producers of the show.

Ravie Dubey and Shagun Mehta In 2009, Ravie Dubey met actress Sargun Mehta wom he often credited for transforming his life. The two got married in 2013.

In 2010, Ravie Dubey had his major breakthrough with the show Saas Bina Sasural, followed by the 2014 show Jamai Raja. He also starred in reality shows like Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Entertainment Ki Raat and more.

In 2016, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta launched their production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd. According to Koimoi, the couple's combined net worth is estimated to be ₹150 crore.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.