Ramayana advance booking: Overseas numbers cross $2.58 million amid positive reviews at LA premiere; total collection…

Ramayana held its world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27, drawing positive early reactions. The invite-only 3D screening took place at the David Geffen Theatre inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash attended the premiere. Early viewers praised the film's scale, visuals, action and production design. Some highlighted DNEG's visual effects. One viewer compared its presentation to The Lord of the Rings.
Ranbir's portrayal of Ram received praise for its strength and dignity. Yash's Ravana drew enthusiastic reactions, with fans chanting the character's name upon his arrival. Viewers also praised the ending that sets up Part Two.
Ramayana's advance bookings reached ₹14.94 crore gross across its first three days. Films Discourse recorded these figures on October 28 at 11:17 AM. The total excludes blocked seats and covers November 5, 6 and 7.
Ticket sales stood at 2,60,173 across 15,239 shows in 183 cities. Tracked shows were 8.8% full, with an average ticket price of ₹574. Including blocked seats, the gross figure stood at ₹26.84 crore. Net collections excluding blocked seats reached ₹12.63 crore.
Delhi-NCR led city bookings with 33,612 tickets and ₹2.55 crore. Mumbai followed with 31,732 tickets worth ₹2.33 crore. Bengaluru recorded 23,485 tickets, generating ₹1.96 crore.
Hyderabad sold 20,637 tickets worth ₹74.90 lakh, with shows 41.3% full. Maharashtra led state ticket sales with 54,466, followed by Karnataka with 36,034.
Pune recorded 13,019 tickets worth ₹88.43 lakh, while Kolkata sold 12,455 tickets worth ₹64.02 lakh.
PVR, INOX and Cinepolis together sold 2,00,744 tickets, representing 77% of total sales. Their combined collections reached ₹12.56 crore gross and ₹10.62 crore net.
Ramayana movie’s overseas advance bookings stood at $2.58 million ( ₹24.5 crore), with 1,38,986 tickets sold. The total increased by $391,700 since the previous update. These figures cover advance sales across all days.
North America led with $1.91 million (over ₹18 crore) from 1,00,715 tickets. The region, covering the USA and Canada, contributed around 74% of overseas bookings.
The UK and Ireland followed with $268,800 from 15,022 tickets. Australia and New Zealand recorded $248,300 in ticket sales totalling 14,685 tickets.
Germany contributed $86,400 from 4,486 tickets. Other overseas markets added $62,800, with 4,078 tickets sold.
North America's bookings rose by $214,500 since the previous update. The UK and Ireland added $86,400 during the same period.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana reaches cinemas on Thursday, November 5.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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