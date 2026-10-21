Ramayana advance booking: Overseas numbers dominate box office two weeks before release date; pre-sales cross…

Ramayana advance booking: Hindi leads domestic demand, but a dispute over ticket revenue shares has delayed the full nationwide rollout of advance booking ahead of the film’s 5 November release.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published21 Oct 2026, 08:59 AM IST
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Ramayana advance booking: Overseas numbers dominate box office two weeks before release date; pre-sales cross…
Ramayana advance booking: Overseas numbers dominate box office two weeks before release date; pre-sales cross… (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has collected 4.78 crore through advance bookings in India, with 15 days remaining. The film has sold 83,412 tickets across 3,492 shows. These figures were updated on 21 October at 7 AM (Indian time) on Sacnilk. The worldwide release is scheduled for Thursday, 5 November.

The total for India stands at 2.97 crore when block seats are excluded. Bookings worth 2.09 lakh were added between 6 AM and 7 AM. Hindi leads demand while bookings are also expanding for Kannada and Telugu versions. However, advance bookings have yet to open fully across India.

Also Read | Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana declared tax free in West Bengal

The Hindi version accounts for 4.53 crore, representing 95% of Indian advance collections. Kannada bookings stand at 24.43 lakh, contributing around 5% of the total. The Telugu version has collected 48,700 through advance sales. Its share remains below 1%, far behind the other two versions.

The National Capital Region leads the listed markets with 1.39 crore. It has recorded sales of 18,225 tickets. Mumbai follows with 97.29 lakh from 14,228 tickets. Pune has collected 26.80 lakh from the sale of 4,082 tickets.

Kolkata stands at 20.94 lakh, with 4,002 tickets booked. Bengaluru has collected 18.75 lakh from 4,030 tickets. Bengaluru sold more tickets than Kolkata although Kolkata recorded a higher advance booking collection.

Ramayana overseas advance booking

Meanwhile, overseas advance bookings have reached $1.3 million ( 12.3 crore) across four countries, according to Films Discourse. This figure covers bookings across all days.

Overseas ticket sales stand at 87,921, with collections rising $180,000 since the previous update. The overseas figures were updated on 20 October at 11.42 PM.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash fees for ₹4000 cr Ramayana movie

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey and Yash. Fans on Films Discourse predict an Indian opening of 147.1 crore after taxes. This remains a fan prediction, rather than an advance booking collection. The current Indian and overseas figures reflect ticket bookings before the film’s release.

Dispute over ticket revenue

Meanwhile, disagreements over how to share ticket revenue are delaying the full rollout of Indian bookings. Sacnilk reports that film distributors seek higher shares for major Hindi releases.

They want 60% in the first week, compared with the usual 52.5%. For the second week, they seek 50%, compared with the usual 45%. Their third-week demand is 40%, against the regular 37.5%.

Also Read | Happy Dussehra for Ramayana as pre-sales cross ₹7.30 crore amid setback at home

Cinema operators are reportedly reluctant to accept these terms because their share would fall. Negotiations are continuing ahead of the November release. The limited rollout of bookings means nationwide sales are still incomplete.

Hindi bookings currently dominate Indian collections. Further bookings will add to these totals before Ramayana Part 1 reaches cinemas.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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