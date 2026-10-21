Ramayana advance booking: Overseas numbers dominate box office two weeks before release date; pre-sales cross…

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has collected ₹4.78 crore through advance bookings in India, with 15 days remaining. The film has sold 83,412 tickets across 3,492 shows. These figures were updated on 21 October at 7 AM (Indian time) on Sacnilk. The worldwide release is scheduled for Thursday, 5 November.

The total for India stands at ₹2.97 crore when block seats are excluded. Bookings worth ₹2.09 lakh were added between 6 AM and 7 AM. Hindi leads demand while bookings are also expanding for Kannada and Telugu versions. However, advance bookings have yet to open fully across India.

The Hindi version accounts for ₹4.53 crore, representing 95% of Indian advance collections. Kannada bookings stand at ₹24.43 lakh, contributing around 5% of the total. The Telugu version has collected ₹48,700 through advance sales. Its share remains below 1%, far behind the other two versions.

The National Capital Region leads the listed markets with ₹1.39 crore. It has recorded sales of 18,225 tickets. Mumbai follows with ₹97.29 lakh from 14,228 tickets. Pune has collected ₹26.80 lakh from the sale of 4,082 tickets.

Kolkata stands at ₹20.94 lakh, with 4,002 tickets booked. Bengaluru has collected ₹18.75 lakh from 4,030 tickets. Bengaluru sold more tickets than Kolkata although Kolkata recorded a higher advance booking collection.

Ramayana overseas advance booking Meanwhile, overseas advance bookings have reached $1.3 million ( ₹12.3 crore) across four countries, according to Films Discourse. This figure covers bookings across all days.

Overseas ticket sales stand at 87,921, with collections rising $180,000 since the previous update. The overseas figures were updated on 20 October at 11.42 PM.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey and Yash. Fans on Films Discourse predict an Indian opening of ₹147.1 crore after taxes. This remains a fan prediction, rather than an advance booking collection. The current Indian and overseas figures reflect ticket bookings before the film’s release.

Dispute over ticket revenue Meanwhile, disagreements over how to share ticket revenue are delaying the full rollout of Indian bookings. Sacnilk reports that film distributors seek higher shares for major Hindi releases.

They want 60% in the first week, compared with the usual 52.5%. For the second week, they seek 50%, compared with the usual 45%. Their third-week demand is 40%, against the regular 37.5%.

Cinema operators are reportedly reluctant to accept these terms because their share would fall. Negotiations are continuing ahead of the November release. The limited rollout of bookings means nationwide sales are still incomplete.