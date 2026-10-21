Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's film sells over 1 lakh tickets, check predictions for day 1

Ramayana advance booking: 15 days to go for the big Diwali release of 2026, Ramayana Part 1. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film recently opened its advance booking and by Wednesday it has sold over 1 lakh tickets worth more than ₹5 crore in India.
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has raked in ₹4.06 crore from 1.01 lakh advance tickets across India as of 6 pm on October 21. Considering blocked seats, the film has grossed ₹5.93 crore. The film's day advance booking is based on 3,545 domestic shows while international ticket sale kickstarted ahead of India.
Ramayana will be available in several languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam in India. The film will reportedly have a wide global rollout in about 40 languages, including English, Japanese, and Mandarin.
The Advance bookings in India were heavily skewed towards the Hindi version, which contributed ₹5.57 crore, or 94% of the film’s advance gross. The Kannada version added ₹36.27 lakh, accounting for 6% of the total earnings, while the Telugu version has generated ₹66,900 so far.
Region wise, Delhi-NCR has emerged as the leading city in terms of advance bookings with ₹1.62 crore gross and 20,967 tickets sold. It is followed by Mumbai with ₹1.17 crore and 16,674 tickets and Pune with ₹33.70 lakh from 4,938 tickets. Ahmedabad has recorded ₹30.62 lakh and 3,595 tickets. On the other hand, Bengaluru has raked in ₹29.52 lakh from 7,207 tickets among other markets in India.
Ramayana is predicted to enter the ₹100 crore on its premiere day itself. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta told iwmbuzz.com, “I'm pretty excited, and I think the world is very excited for Ramayana.”
According to him, the opening-day collection of Ramayana can potentially cross the ₹100 crore in India.
Ramayana is a two-part film, made out of massive budget of ₹4,000 crore. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey (in his film debut), Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and eight-time Academy Award-winning VFX studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
Ramayana: Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5 on the occasion of Diwali 2026. Sony Pictures will distribute the film globally. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will be handling the film distribution in India.