Ramayana advance bookings now open in US: Tickets go live for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's film on Fandango

Ramayana Part 1 advance booking opened just hours ago for the US audience. Tickets are now available on Fandango. The update was shared by the popular American ticketing company on X. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash as Lord Rama, Mata Sita and Ravana respectively.
The Ramayana Part 1 tickets on Fandango are available in all formats, including IMAX and 3D version.
“An epic journey unlike anything you've seen before. Watch the exclusive official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theaters worldwide November 5. Tickets are on sale now at Fandango,” read the official post.
A teaser clip of the movie was also shared with the post. Watch here:
Earlier, the makers of the film announced that the advance bookings for the film will open on Dussehra 2026.
The official post was accompanied by a new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Rocking Star Yash in their roles.
Taking to social media, the makers shared in the caption of the poster, “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra.”
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman in the lead roles.
Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta are also a part of the big-budget film.
Released as a two-part epic, the project is set to bring revered Indian epic to the big screen across multiple languages. While the film will primarily release in Hindi, reportedly it will also be available in over 40 to 45 languages worldwide, including major Indian languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It will also be releasing in English alongside other international languages, such as Japanese, and Mandarin.
While Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026 on the occasion of Diwali 2026, the next installment is slated to arrive next year. Following the same timeline, Part 2 will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027.
Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG, an eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.