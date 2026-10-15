Ramayana advance bookings now open in US: Tickets go live for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's film on Fandango

Ramayana Part 1 advance booking opened just hours ago for the US audience. Tickets are now available on Fandango. The update was shared by the popular American ticketing company on X. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash as Lord Rama, Mata Sita and Ravana respectively.
The Ramayana Part 1 tickets on Fandango are available in all formats, including IMAX and 3D version.
“An epic journey unlike anything you've seen before. Watch the exclusive official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theaters worldwide November 5. Tickets are on sale now at Fandango,” read the official post.
A teaser clip of the movie was also shared with the post. Watch here:
Earlier, the makers of the film announced that the advance bookings for the film will open on Dussehra 2026.
The official post was accompanied by a new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Rocking Star Yash in their roles.
Taking to social media, the makers shared in the caption of the poster, “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra.”
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman in the lead roles.
Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta are also a part of the big-budget film.
Released as a two-part epic, the project is set to bring revered Indian epic to the big screen across multiple languages. While the film will primarily release in Hindi, reportedly it will also be available in over 40 to 45 languages worldwide, including major Indian languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It will also be releasing in English alongside other international languages, such as Japanese, and Mandarin.
While Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026 on the occasion of Diwali 2026, the next installment is slated to arrive next year. Following the same timeline, Part 2 will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027.
Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG, an eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.