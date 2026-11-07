Ramayana among top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026: Where does the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer stand now?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's latest outing, Ramayana Part One, continued its strong run at the box office on Saturday. On day 3, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial collected an estimated ₹69.80 crore net on Day 3 across 23,647 shows, as of 10 pm. This marks a 45.3% jump from its previous day earnings of ₹48.05 crore. However, these are based on live data and are subject to change. The final earnings of the day will be estimated only after night shows.

How much did Ramayana earn so far? Considering the early estimates, Ramayana's India gross collection on Saturday is now at ₹218.25 crore. The domestic net earnings of the film are ₹182.70 crore on Day 3.

Overseas, the Ranbir Kapoor film earned an estimated ₹60 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to ₹157.25 crore. Adding the domestic business, Ramayana's worldwide gross collection has now reached ₹375.50 crore in its just three days.

The Hindi version continued to be the highest contributor, raking in ₹53 crore to Saturday's total. It is followed by Kannada at ₹6.30 crore, Telugu at ₹6 crore, Tamil at ₹2.50 crore and Malayalam at ₹2 crore. Hindi accounted for 74.4% of the film's total India net collections.

In terms of occupancy, Malayalam recorded the highest at 82% due to limited 591 shows. The Tamil version recorded occupancy at 77.5% across 681 shows. Kannada registered 65.5% occupancy from 907 shows, Telugu 56.4% from 1,586 shows and Hindi 35.3% across 19,882 shows. Overall, the film witnessed an average collection of ₹29,517 per show on Saturday.

Box office trends Since its release on Thursday, November 5, Ramayana has maintained a strong grip at the ticket window despite a decline on day 2. It opened with ₹64.85 crore net across 25,200 shows on Thursday, followed by ₹48.05 crore on Friday, registering a 25.9% drop. Saturday's 45.3% recovery took its three-day India net collection to ₹182.70 crore before Diwali. So far, the film has sold about 69.88 lakh tickets across India in three days.

Ramayana enters 2026's top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in India list Ramayana has entered the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 in just two days.

As of day 3, the film is currently occupying the seventh position in the highest-grossers list. It is clearly ahead of Dhamaal 4, which has earned ₹177.92 crore, and Awarapan 2, with ₹156.12 crore. It is also ahead of Welcome To The Jungle, which has collected ₹137.93 crore.

However, Ramayana, the two-part film which is built on a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore, is still behind Bhooth Bangla ( ₹199.23 crore) at the sixth spot. Dhurandhar 2 leads the list with ₹1,186.32 crore, followed by Drishyam 3 at ₹379.70 crore, Border 2 at ₹362.76 crore, Hanuman Ansh at ₹343.11 crore and Mirzapur The Movie at ₹233.73 crore.

View full Image View full Image Highest performing Bollywood films of 2026 in India. ( ChatGPT )