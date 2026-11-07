Ramayana among top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026: Where does the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer stand now?

Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, entered 2026's top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in India list in just 2 days. Check how much the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer has earned so far.

Sneha Biswas
Published7 Nov 2026, 11:16 PM IST
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Ramayana was released on November 5, ahead of Diwali 2026.
Ramayana was released on November 5, ahead of Diwali 2026.(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's latest outing, Ramayana Part One, continued its strong run at the box office on Saturday. On day 3, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial collected an estimated 69.80 crore net on Day 3 across 23,647 shows, as of 10 pm. This marks a 45.3% jump from its previous day earnings of 48.05 crore. However, these are based on live data and are subject to change. The final earnings of the day will be estimated only after night shows.

How much did Ramayana earn so far?

Considering the early estimates, Ramayana's India gross collection on Saturday is now at 218.25 crore. The domestic net earnings of the film are 182.70 crore on Day 3.

Overseas, the Ranbir Kapoor film earned an estimated 60 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to 157.25 crore. Adding the domestic business, Ramayana's worldwide gross collection has now reached 375.50 crore in its just three days.

The Hindi version continued to be the highest contributor, raking in 53 crore to Saturday's total. It is followed by Kannada at 6.30 crore, Telugu at 6 crore, Tamil at 2.50 crore and Malayalam at 2 crore. Hindi accounted for 74.4% of the film's total India net collections.

In terms of occupancy, Malayalam recorded the highest at 82% due to limited 591 shows. The Tamil version recorded occupancy at 77.5% across 681 shows. Kannada registered 65.5% occupancy from 907 shows, Telugu 56.4% from 1,586 shows and Hindi 35.3% across 19,882 shows. Overall, the film witnessed an average collection of 29,517 per show on Saturday.

Also Read | Ramayana Box Office: Ranbir’s set to cross ₹200 cr; list of films it has beaten

Box office trends

Since its release on Thursday, November 5, Ramayana has maintained a strong grip at the ticket window despite a decline on day 2. It opened with 64.85 crore net across 25,200 shows on Thursday, followed by 48.05 crore on Friday, registering a 25.9% drop. Saturday's 45.3% recovery took its three-day India net collection to 182.70 crore before Diwali. So far, the film has sold about 69.88 lakh tickets across India in three days.

Ramayana enters 2026's top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in India list

Ramayana has entered the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 in just two days.

As of day 3, the film is currently occupying the seventh position in the highest-grossers list. It is clearly ahead of Dhamaal 4, which has earned 177.92 crore, and Awarapan 2, with 156.12 crore. It is also ahead of Welcome To The Jungle, which has collected 137.93 crore.

However, Ramayana, the two-part film which is built on a massive budget of 4,000 crore, is still behind Bhooth Bangla ( 199.23 crore) at the sixth spot. Dhurandhar 2 leads the list with 1,186.32 crore, followed by Drishyam 3 at 379.70 crore, Border 2 at 362.76 crore, Hanuman Ansh at 343.11 crore and Mirzapur The Movie at 233.73 crore.

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Highest performing Bollywood films of 2026 in India.
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Disclaimer: All figures and data used in this article are based on information from film tracker Sacnilk. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims and nor does it endorse them.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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