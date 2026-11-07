Ramayana among top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026: Where does the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer stand now?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's latest outing, Ramayana Part One, continued its strong run at the box office on Saturday. On day 3, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial collected an estimated ₹69.80 crore net on Day 3 across 23,647 shows, as of 10 pm. This marks a 45.3% jump from its previous day earnings of ₹48.05 crore. However, these are based on live data and are subject to change. The final earnings of the day will be estimated only after night shows.

Advertisement

How much did Ramayana earn so far? Considering the early estimates, Ramayana's India gross collection on Saturday is now at ₹218.25 crore. The domestic net earnings of the film are ₹182.70 crore on Day 3.

Overseas, the Ranbir Kapoor film earned an estimated ₹60 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to ₹157.25 crore. Adding the domestic business, Ramayana's worldwide gross collection has now reached ₹375.50 crore in its just three days.

The Hindi version continued to be the highest contributor, raking in ₹53 crore to Saturday's total. It is followed by Kannada at ₹6.30 crore, Telugu at ₹6 crore, Tamil at ₹2.50 crore and Malayalam at ₹2 crore. Hindi accounted for 74.4% of the film's total India net collections.

Advertisement

In terms of occupancy, Malayalam recorded the highest at 82% due to limited 591 shows. The Tamil version recorded occupancy at 77.5% across 681 shows. Kannada registered 65.5% occupancy from 907 shows, Telugu 56.4% from 1,586 shows and Hindi 35.3% across 19,882 shows. Overall, the film witnessed an average collection of ₹29,517 per show on Saturday.

Box office trends Since its release on Thursday, November 5, Ramayana has maintained a strong grip at the ticket window despite a decline on day 2. It opened with ₹64.85 crore net across 25,200 shows on Thursday, followed by ₹48.05 crore on Friday, registering a 25.9% drop. Saturday's 45.3% recovery took its three-day India net collection to ₹182.70 crore before Diwali. So far, the film has sold about 69.88 lakh tickets across India in three days.

Advertisement

Ramayana enters 2026's top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in India list Ramayana has entered the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 in just two days.

As of day 3, the film is currently occupying the seventh position in the highest-grossers list. It is clearly ahead of Dhamaal 4, which has earned ₹177.92 crore, and Awarapan 2, with ₹156.12 crore. It is also ahead of Welcome To The Jungle, which has collected ₹137.93 crore.

However, Ramayana, the two-part film which is built on a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore, is still behind Bhooth Bangla ( ₹199.23 crore) at the sixth spot. Dhurandhar 2 leads the list with ₹1,186.32 crore, followed by Drishyam 3 at ₹379.70 crore, Border 2 at ₹362.76 crore, Hanuman Ansh at ₹343.11 crore and Mirzapur The Movie at ₹233.73 crore.

Advertisement

Highest performing Bollywood films of 2026 in India.

Disclaimer: All figures and data used in this article are based on information from film tracker Sacnilk. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims and nor does it endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.