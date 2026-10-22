Ramayana and the 59,000-screen takeover: How it's one of the most packed movie releases in recent times

The makers of Ramayana are pursuing an ambitious global theatrical release, with industry reports suggesting that the Indian epic could reach more than 59,000 cinema screens worldwide.

The campaign has gathered momentum ahead of its November release, with the makers using Dussehra to unveil new music and offer audiences a closer look at Yash as Ravana.

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Ramayana all set to reportedly become the most packed movie release in cinema history The reported screen count remains a target rather than a confirmed final figure. According to industry reports cited by The Indian Express and Outlook India, the distribution plan could include around 50,000 screens overseas and 9,000 in India. If achieved, that would give the production an unusually extensive international footprint.

The scale of the release reflects the ambitions behind a two-part adaptation of the Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana.

A release across tens of thousands of screens would give the film considerable reach, but distribution alone cannot guarantee a box-office hit. Screen counts also vary by territory, and comparisons between Indian and Hollywood releases can be misleading when reporting methods differ.

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Nor does a large opening automatically translate into sustained audience interest. Ticket sales, repeat viewings, local competition and audience response will ultimately determine whether the investment pays off.

For Ramayana, the challenge is increases a little: bringing a familiar story to Indian audiences on an unprecedented scale while persuading international viewers to engage with it.

The reported 59,000-screen target underlines the ambition. Whether the final rollout reaches that figure remains to be seen.

Dussehra brings music and Ravana into focus The makers marked Dussehra on 20 October by releasing Ravana Tandav, a musical sequence centred on Ravana’s devotion to Lord Shiva.

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The video presents Yash in an intense, ascetic appearance, with ash on his forehead and rudraksha ornaments, before he performs the Tandav in praise of the deity.

The sequence draws on the traditional Shiva Tandav Stotram, a hymn associated with Ravana’s devotion to Shiva. Rather than presenting the character only as Rama’s adversary, the video foregrounds his religious fervour, power and imposing presence.

The Hindi version, titled Rise of Asura, features vocals by Vishal Dadlani, lyrics by Kumar Vishwas and music by AR Rahman. The soundtrack also brings together Rahman and German composer Hans Zimmer, whose collaboration is a key part of the film’s musical identity.

The film’s five-track soundtrack EP was released on 21 October, featuring Jai Jai Ram, Ravana Tandav and Sita’s Aspiration, alongside orchestral and thematic pieces.

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A release built for international audiences The production’s reported budget of around $500 million for both parts underlines the financial stakes. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution, giving the project access to a global theatrical network.

A wide release, however, does not guarantee a successful one. Screen availability, audience response and competition will determine whether the film can convert its reach into box-office returns.

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The Dussehra release of Ravana Tandav, alongside the soundtrack launch, gives the campaign another way to reach audiences before the film arrives in cinemas

The first instalment is scheduled for worldwide release on 5 November 2026, with the second part planned for 2027.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.