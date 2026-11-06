Ramayana audience review: Grand visuals, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer's music win hearts, check social media reactions

Ramayana Part One marked its debut in theatres more than 24 hours ago, and it continues to trend on the internet. The film has left the audience impressed, with many praising the grand scale of the epic. For a section of internet users, the music helmed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer stood out the most.

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Audience review Ramayana Taking to X, a user called Ravana, played by Yash, the highlight of Ramayana. The user wrote, “Despite flaws, visuals are impressive. Yash as Ravana is the highlight, especially the 10-head sequence! Ranbir fits well as Rama, but Sai Pallavi misses Sita’s aura. Music disappoints. Overall, a good theatrical experience!”

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"The Jatayu vs Ravan sequence is nothing short of a MASTERPIECE. The CGI, BGM, and sheer visual grandeur make this scene an unforgettable cinematic experience. It literally gave me goosebumps. This film is brilliantly made. Made for Cinema Halls," reviewed another.

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VFX and AI lip syc Raving about the VFX of the Namit Malhotra film, someone else wrote, “#Ramayana visually looks stunning! director has explained the storytelling and detailing beautifully. There were a few moments where the background score could have elevated the high points, but unfortunately, it felt a little disappointing. Otherwise, there are so many scenes that could have literally given you goosebumps! The VFX has been executed really well, and the AI lip syncing worked surprisingly well too. Honestly, I never expected it to turn out this good! Finally, it’s definitely a ticket worthy film!”

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Fan calls it extraordinary In a long post, a user talked about how Ramayana held up the expectations. An excerpt read: “The coming together of AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer, global cinematic craftsmanship, an unmistakably Indian visual imagination and one of the most profound stories humanity has inherited. How often does something of this ambition, scale and cultural significance come together? For many of us, this could well be a generational cinematic experience. The visual grandeur transports us. The characters make us care. The music makes us feel. And the philosophy makes us question ourselves.”

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"If ever there were a film that deserves to be experienced in all its glory on the big screen, surely it is this. This is not just the magic of cinema. This is cinema becoming magic. For me, this is as extraordinary as cinema can ever get," summed up the viewer.

Yet another dubbed the film an 'absolute treat.' Rating the film 9.5 out of 10, the post mentioned: "Overall, a spectacular cinematic experience. Definitely worth watching on the big screen."

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