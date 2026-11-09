Ramayana beats Dhurandhar 2, Pushpa 2 on BookMyShow: How Ranbir Kapoor’s film created a new ticket sales record

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part 1 has achieved a major milestone at the box office, surpassing the hourly ticket sales records of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Allu Arjun's Pushpa on BookMyShow. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film witnessed a sharp rise in ticket bookings on its fifth day in theatres, with the extended Diwali holiday giving it a significant boost.

Ramayana overtakes Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 According to BookMyShow tracking figures reported on Monday, 9 November, Ramayana crossed 1.10 lakh tickets sold within an hour.

Subsequent updates reported an even higher peak of around 1.37 lakh tickets in an hour, making it the first Indian film to cross the 1.30 lakh mark in the platform's available hourly tracking records.

Before Ramayana, Dhurandhar 2 held the top position on BookMyShow. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had sold approximately 1,09,170 tickets in an hour in March 2026, overtaking the previous record held by Pushpa 2, which had registered around 1,07,650 tickets during its peak hour.

Ramayana has now moved ahead of both films. Here is how some of the biggest Indian films compare in terms of their reported peak hourly ticket sales on BookMyShow:

Ramayana: Part 1 – Around 1.37 lakh

Jawan – Around 86,000

Dhurandhar – Around 72,350

It is important to note that these numbers refer to peak ticket sales within a single hour on BookMyShow, not the total number of tickets sold during a film's theatrical run. The platform's available hourly tracking records date back to August 2023.

Diwali holiday gives Ramayana a fresh boost The rise in bookings became visible on Monday morning. Between 9 am and 10 am, Ramayana sold approximately 91,500 tickets on BookMyShow, compared with 54,760 tickets during the same hour on Sunday. This represented a jump of nearly 67% in hourly sales

The extended Diwali holiday appears to have played an important role in the increase. With many people having an additional day away from work, the film received another opportunity to attract families and larger groups of moviegoers.

The film had also maintained more than one million daily BookMyShow bookings during its first four days in theatres. This reportedly made it only the sixth Indian film to achieve the milestone.

Why is the record significant? The comparison is interesting because Ramayana is drawing audiences with a different kind of appeal from Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2.

While the latter films benefited from established franchises, action sequences and strong fan followings, Ramayana is based on an epic that has been familiar to Indian audiences for generations.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and several other actors are also part of the cast.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is, as of now, planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana. As hinted by Malhotra and Kapoor themselves, the franchise may go beyond the said two parts.