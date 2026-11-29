Ramayana Part 1 overtook Dhurandhar 2 at the worldwide box office on its 24th day. The film reached ₹1,814.55 crore globally after a sharp jump in India on Saturday. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stands at ₹1,813.39 crore, according to Sacnilk. Ramayana moved into second place among Indian films worldwide, ahead by ₹1.16 crore.
Aamir Khan’s Dangal still leads the worldwide chart with ₹2,070.30 crore. Ramayana is now ₹255.75 crore short of that total. Dhurandhar 2 remains ahead on India net collections with ₹1,149.30 crore. Ramayana's domestic net total reached ₹1,015.20 crore after Saturday's earnings.
Saturday, November 28, brought in ₹14.65 crore net across all five languages in India. That was a 73.4% jump from Friday's ₹8.45 crore. The film earned ₹6.20 crore more in India than it did a day earlier. Saturday's overseas gross was ₹7 crore, taking the international total to ₹602 crore. The film's India gross reached ₹1,212.55 crore.
The number of shows rose from 6,584 on Friday to 7,028 on Saturday. The share of seats filled climbed from 22.1% to 36.2%. The film earned an average of ₹20,845 per show on Saturday.
Its Hindi version led the day with ₹9.50 crore from 5,252 shows. That accounted for nearly 65% of India's net collection on Saturday.
Tamil came second with ₹1.90 crore from 701 shows. Malayalam earned ₹1.60 crore from 546 shows, and Kannada added ₹1.40 crore from 374 shows. Telugu brought in ₹25 lakh from 155 shows. Malayalam filled 59.1% of seats, the highest share among the five versions that day.
The Ranbir Kapoor movie opened with ₹64.85 crore net in India before slipping to ₹48.05 crore on Friday. Its first Saturday brought ₹69.80 crore, and Sunday added ₹56.15 crore. The film hit its biggest daily figure on Day 5 with ₹107.50 crore. It finished its opening eight days with ₹564.60 crore net.
The second weekend brought ₹72.90 crore on Saturday and ₹75 crore on Sunday. Collections dropped to ₹32 crore the following Monday. The second week ended at ₹299.15 crore and the third brought ₹128.35 crore. The Friday of the third week brought in ₹15.75 crore before the weekend rebound. The third weekend brought ₹27.65 crore on Saturday and ₹35.60 crore on Sunday.
The following Monday brought a 64.3% fall to ₹12.70 crore. Tuesday then lifted collections by 37.8% to ₹17.50 crore before another midweek drop. Daily earnings fell below ₹10 crore on Day 21, when the film made ₹9.50 crore.
Thursday brought a slight rise to ₹9.65 crore before Friday's drop. Saturday's recovery took the fourth week's total to ₹23.10 crore in two days.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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