Ramayana Part 1 overtook Dhurandhar 2 at the worldwide box office on its 24th day. The film reached ₹1,814.55 crore globally after a sharp jump in India on Saturday. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stands at ₹1,813.39 crore, according to Sacnilk. Ramayana moved into second place among Indian films worldwide, ahead by ₹1.16 crore.
Aamir Khan’s Dangal still leads the worldwide chart with ₹2,070.30 crore. Ramayana is now ₹255.75 crore short of that total. Dhurandhar 2 remains ahead on India net collections with ₹1,149.30 crore. Ramayana's domestic net total reached ₹1,015.20 crore after Saturday's earnings.
Saturday, November 28, brought in ₹14.65 crore net across all five languages in India. That was a 73.4% jump from Friday's ₹8.45 crore. The film earned ₹6.20 crore more in India than it did a day earlier. Saturday's overseas gross was ₹7 crore, taking the international total to ₹602 crore. The film's India gross reached ₹1,212.55 crore.
The number of shows rose from 6,584 on Friday to 7,028 on Saturday. The share of seats filled climbed from 22.1% to 36.2%. The film earned an average of ₹20,845 per show on Saturday.
Its Hindi version led the day with ₹9.50 crore from 5,252 shows. That accounted for nearly 65% of India's net collection on Saturday.
Tamil came second with ₹1.90 crore from 701 shows. Malayalam earned ₹1.60 crore from 546 shows, and Kannada added ₹1.40 crore from 374 shows. Telugu brought in ₹25 lakh from 155 shows. Malayalam filled 59.1% of seats, the highest share among the five versions that day.
The Ranbir Kapoor movie opened with ₹64.85 crore net in India before slipping to ₹48.05 crore on Friday. Its first Saturday brought ₹69.80 crore, and Sunday added ₹56.15 crore. The film hit its biggest daily figure on Day 5 with ₹107.50 crore. It finished its opening eight days with ₹564.60 crore net.
The second weekend brought ₹72.90 crore on Saturday and ₹75 crore on Sunday. Collections dropped to ₹32 crore the following Monday. The second week ended at ₹299.15 crore and the third brought ₹128.35 crore. The Friday of the third week brought in ₹15.75 crore before the weekend rebound. The third weekend brought ₹27.65 crore on Saturday and ₹35.60 crore on Sunday.
The following Monday brought a 64.3% fall to ₹12.70 crore. Tuesday then lifted collections by 37.8% to ₹17.50 crore before another midweek drop. Daily earnings fell below ₹10 crore on Day 21, when the film made ₹9.50 crore.
Thursday brought a slight rise to ₹9.65 crore before Friday's drop. Saturday's recovery took the fourth week's total to ₹23.10 crore in two days.