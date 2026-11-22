Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana has become the second-fastest film in Indian box office history to cross the ₹700 crore in terms of Hindi net collections. The film achieved the milestone in 18 days. With this, the film has surpassed blockbuster films like Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar. However, the Namit Malhotra-backed film is still trailing behind Dhurandhar 2, which crossed the milestone in just 10 days.
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana's Hindi net collection stands at ₹715.75 crore. Hindi shows account for 75.9% of its total India net earnings of ₹942.75 crore so far. The film's India gross collection has now hit ₹1,126.50 crore on Day 18. Ramayana's overseas gross stands at ₹567 crore. Considering domestic earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection is ₹1,693.50 crore.
On Day 18, November 22, Ramayana has earned ₹35.60 crore net across 16,277 domestic shows. The film recorded 28.8% growth in its earnings compared to its previous day collection ( ₹27.65 crore).
On day 18, the Hindi version of the film contributed the largest share, ₹26.25 crore from 13,852 shows with an occupancy of 32.7%. Malayalam followed with ₹3.40 crore from 873 shows with 81.1% occupancy. The Kannada dubbed shows collected ₹2.50 crore from 449 shows at 64.5% occupancy, while Tamil added ₹2.40 crore from 645 shows at 70.6% occupancy. Telugu shows brought another ₹1.05 crore from 458 shows, with an occupancy of 40.1%.
Overall, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial recorded an average collection of ₹21,881 per show on Day 18. Its total footfalls across India have reached 3.85 crore.
However, these are live data and are subject to change. The final figure will be estimated after night shows of the day.
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana was expected to collect between ₹28 crore and ₹33 crore India net. The Hindi version of the film was projected to add approximately ₹21-25 crore to the collection.
The film registered a strong business on Saturday, earning ₹27.65 crore. It registered a 75.6% increase in earnings from its Friday collection. Its Sunday advance bookings indicated sustained audience interest in the film, which is wrapping up its third weekend today.
According to Sacnilk's final advance booking report, the film recorded ₹18.25 crore gross, including blocked seats. It recorded ₹15.24 crore without blocked seats.
Approximately 5.29 lakh tickets were reportedly sold (without blocked seats) across 16,959 shows.
For now, Ramayana has clearly exceeded its Day 18 predictions, raking in ₹35.60 crore net. The film is expected to beat Prabhas' Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,030.42crore net) in the domestic market soon.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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