Ramayana: Box office collection crosses ₹1,000 crore on Day 8 despite 24.3% drop; Ranbir Kapoor’s film enters elite club

Ramayana: Part 1 saw another drop in collections on its 8th day in cinemas. The film collected ₹53.50 crore net in India on Thursday, November 12, according to Sacnilk. Its Wednesday collection stood at ₹70.65 crore. That puts the Thursday drop at 24.3%. Overall occupancy fell from 43.4% on Wednesday to 33.9% on Thursday.
The Hindi version led Day 8 business, with a net of ₹43 crore from 19,464 shows. It brought in about 80% of the film’s domestic net collection for the day. Kannada came next with ₹3.25 crore from 922 shows. Malayalam earned ₹2.80 crore from 977 shows. Telugu collected ₹2.30 crore across 1,783 shows. Tamil added ₹2.15 crore from 896 shows.
Malayalam had the highest occupancy among the five versions on Thursday at 60%. Tamil followed at 44.8% while Kannada recorded 36.4%. Hindi registered 33% occupancy. Telugu had the lowest occupancy at 23.1%.
Across all five languages, Sacnilk listed 24,042 shows on Day 8. Wednesday had 24,239 shows across the five languages. Thursday had 197 fewer shows than the previous day. The two days had similar show counts despite the fall in occupancy.
The film opened with ₹64.85 crore net in India on November 5. Its earnings fell to ₹48.05 crore on Friday, then rose to ₹69.80 crore on Saturday. Sunday brought in ₹56.15 crore.
The biggest jump came on Monday when the film collected ₹107.50 crore. It was the highest single-day domestic net figure of the opening run. Tuesday added ₹94.10 crore before collections slipped further on Wednesday.
By the end of Thursday, Ramayana had earned ₹564.60 crore net in India. Day 8 accounted for about 9.5% of that figure. The Hindi version alone contributed ₹437 crore net over the eight days. Kannada was second with ₹48.95 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹38.05 crore. Tamil contributed ₹22.15 crore while Malayalam added ₹18.45 crore.
In gross terms, the film earned ₹64 crore in India on Day 8. That took its domestic gross collection to ₹675.05 crore. Overseas markets added an estimated ₹25 crore on Thursday. This lifted the film’s overseas gross to an estimated ₹358.50 crore after eight days.
Together, the Indian and overseas figures took Ramayana past ₹1,000 crore worldwide on Day 8. Sacnilk put the film’s worldwide gross at ₹1,033.55 crore. With that, Ramayana: Part 1 entered the ₹ 1,000-crore club of Indian films, joining 10 other movies. Presently, Ranbir Kapoor's movie ranks 11th, at the bottom, below Kalki 2898 AD.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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