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Ramayana: Box office collection crosses ₹1,000 crore on Day 8 despite 24.3% drop; Ranbir Kapoor’s film enters elite club

Ramayana: Part 1 earned 53.50 crore net in India on Thursday, its eighth day, as occupancy fell to 33.9%. The film’s domestic net total reached 564.60 crore.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published13 Nov 2026, 07:37 AM IST
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Ramayana: Box office collection crosses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 crore on Day 8 despite 24.3% drop; Ranbir Kapoor’s film enters elite club
Ramayana: Box office collection crosses ₹1,000 crore on Day 8 despite 24.3% drop; Ranbir Kapoor’s film enters elite club(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)
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Ramayana: Part 1 saw another drop in collections on its 8th day in cinemas. The film collected 53.50 crore net in India on Thursday, November 12, according to Sacnilk. Its Wednesday collection stood at 70.65 crore. That puts the Thursday drop at 24.3%. Overall occupancy fell from 43.4% on Wednesday to 33.9% on Thursday.

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The Hindi version led Day 8 business, with a net of 43 crore from 19,464 shows. It brought in about 80% of the film’s domestic net collection for the day. Kannada came next with 3.25 crore from 922 shows. Malayalam earned 2.80 crore from 977 shows. Telugu collected 2.30 crore across 1,783 shows. Tamil added 2.15 crore from 896 shows.

Also Read | Ramayana’s box office collection likely to breach ₹1,000 crore on Day 8

Malayalam had the highest occupancy among the five versions on Thursday at 60%. Tamil followed at 44.8% while Kannada recorded 36.4%. Hindi registered 33% occupancy. Telugu had the lowest occupancy at 23.1%.

Across all five languages, Sacnilk listed 24,042 shows on Day 8. Wednesday had 24,239 shows across the five languages. Thursday had 197 fewer shows than the previous day. The two days had similar show counts despite the fall in occupancy.

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Ramayana enters 1,000-crore club

The film opened with 64.85 crore net in India on November 5. Its earnings fell to 48.05 crore on Friday, then rose to 69.80 crore on Saturday. Sunday brought in 56.15 crore.

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The biggest jump came on Monday when the film collected 107.50 crore. It was the highest single-day domestic net figure of the opening run. Tuesday added 94.10 crore before collections slipped further on Wednesday.

By the end of Thursday, Ramayana had earned 564.60 crore net in India. Day 8 accounted for about 9.5% of that figure. The Hindi version alone contributed 437 crore net over the eight days. Kannada was second with 48.95 crore, followed by Telugu at 38.05 crore. Tamil contributed 22.15 crore while Malayalam added 18.45 crore.

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In gross terms, the film earned 64 crore in India on Day 8. That took its domestic gross collection to 675.05 crore. Overseas markets added an estimated 25 crore on Thursday. This lifted the film’s overseas gross to an estimated 358.50 crore after eight days.

Together, the Indian and overseas figures took Ramayana past 1,000 crore worldwide on Day 8. Sacnilk put the film’s worldwide gross at 1,033.55 crore. With that, Ramayana: Part 1 entered the 1,000-crore club of Indian films, joining 10 other movies. Presently, Ranbir Kapoor's movie ranks 11th, at the bottom, below Kalki 2898 AD.

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Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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