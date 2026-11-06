Ramayana box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film mints ₹64.85 crore; beats Dhurandhar but trails Adipurush

Ramayana box office collection day 1: Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has easily surpassed the opening-day collection of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, crossing the latter's ₹28 crore day-one haul by Thursday afternoon.
The epic drama, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, began its theatrical run on a strong note, though it fell short of trade expectations given its massive scale and pre-sales.
Ramayana Part 1 recorded an India net collection of ₹64.85 crore on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Across five languages and approximately 25,200 shows, the domestic gross collection stood at ₹77.50 crore.
The Hindi version led the domestic market with ₹47.50 crore, followed by Kannada ( ₹7.25 crore) and Telugu ( ₹6 crore). The Tamil and Malayalam versions contributed ₹2.60 crore and ₹1.50 crore, respectively.
Despite strong advance bookings of ₹50.5 crore, the opening-day numbers fell short of the ₹100 crore-plus debut anticipated by trade observers.
The two-part mythological saga is mounted on a reported production budget of ₹4,000 crore.
In the Hindi (3D) format, Ramayana recorded an overall occupancy of 29.05% on Day 1, with evening shows seeing the highest footfall at 38.08%, compared with 26.31% in the afternoon and 22.77% in the morning.
Among the major Hindi markets, Delhi-NCR had the highest number of screenings for the film, with 1,146, followed by Mumbai with 960 and Pune with 452.
Bengaluru recorded the highest occupancy at 43% due to a limited number of shows (316), with evening occupancy touching 67%. Kolkata followed with 38% overall occupancy across 299 shows, while Hyderabad recorded 37.3% across 206 shows. Notably, these regions had relatively fewer shows than big markets like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.
While Ramayana managed to beat the day-one hauls of blockbusters like Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Animal ( ₹63 crore), and Drishyam 2 ( ₹62 crore), it failed to break the records set by the biggest openers.
The film remained behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹75 crore) and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which minted ₹102 crore earlier this year. It also failed to surpass the opening of 2023's Adipurush, another Ramayana adaptation, which opened at ₹86.75 crore.
At the international box office, the North American opening for Ramayana Part 1 was more modest than projected.
The film collected $940,000 from 1,009 locations by noon Pacific Standard Time, according to a Times of India (TOI) update. While initial expectations pegged the opening day at $4 million, including premieres, trade projections now suggest a total of approximately $3.5 million.
The film's trajectory now heavily depends on the extended Diwali weekend.
Advance sales for Friday, November 6, registered a promising ₹29.46 crore gross.
Trade estimates project the film could cross the ₹375 crore net mark in its first weekend, with worldwide lifetime estimates currently ranging between ₹1,600 crore and ₹1,800 crore, pending word-of-mouth momentum.
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