Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's film jumps 51.6% on Saturday, crosses ₹1,200 crore worldwide

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One has witnessed a strong return at the box office after a relatively slower Friday. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer saw a major rise in collections on Saturday as more viewers turned up for the film during the second weekend. The film continued to attract audiences across several languages, with Hindi contributing the largest share of its domestic earnings.

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Ramayana Day 10 language-wise box office collection According to the box office figures provided, Ramayana collected ₹72.90 crore net in India on Saturday, 14 November. This was a 51.6% increase compared with Friday's collection of ₹48.10 crore. The film played across 23,451 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 44.8%, compared with 32.1% on the previous day.

The film's India net collection has now reached ₹685.60 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at ₹819.50 crore. Its overseas gross collection has reached ₹408.50 crore, taking its reported worldwide gross to ₹1,228 crore.

The film has therefore crossed the ₹1,200-crore worldwide mark within its first 10 days in cinemas.

Language wise box office breakdown Hindi remained the biggest contributor to the film's domestic business on Saturday. The Hindi version collected ₹53.75 crore, accounting for the largest share of the day's India net earnings.

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The other language versions also added to the film's collection. Here is the reported Day 10 breakdown:

- Hindi: ₹53.75 crore

- Kannada: ₹5.40 crore

- Tamil: ₹4.75 crore

- Malayalam: ₹4.75 crore

- Telugu: ₹4.25 crore

The numbers show that the film continued to attract audiences beyond the Hindi-speaking market. The Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu versions together contributed a notable share of Saturday's domestic collection.

The Hindi 3D version recorded an overall occupancy of 49.97% on Saturday. Morning shows registered 30.08% occupancy, which increased to 57.08% during afternoon screenings. Evening shows performed better, recording 62.77% occupancy. Night show figures were not available in the reported data.

Saturday brings major jump after Friday dip The Saturday growth is significant because the film had witnessed a decline in collections on Friday. Its business dropped by 10.1% on Day 9, when it collected ₹48.10 crore net in India.

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However, the second Saturday brought a strong recovery, with collections rising by 51.6%. The increase in occupancy also suggests that weekend audiences helped the film regain momentum.

The film's reported overseas collection also remained strong. It earned ₹30 crore on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to ₹408.50 crore.

With its worldwide gross now reported at ₹1,228 crore, Ramayana: Part One has crossed another major box office milestone. Its performance across different language markets will remain important as it continues its theatrical run.

More about the film Ramayana: Part One is a large-scale cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Monster Mind Creations.

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The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The story follows the life of Prince Ram, his exile from Ayodhya, his relationship with Sita and the events that eventually lead to her abduction by Ravana.

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Rather than rushing through the entire epic, the film builds the world of ancient India and introduces the key characters and conflicts that shape the larger story. With music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, the production combines Indian mythology with large-scale visual effects and international filmmaking technology.

Planned as the first part of a two-film series, it sets up the larger conflict between Ram and Ravana, which is expected to continue in the sequel.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.