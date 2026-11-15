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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's film jumps 51.6% on Saturday, crosses ₹1,200 crore worldwide

Ramayana: Part One witnessed a strong Saturday at the box office, with collections rising sharply after Friday's dip. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continued its successful run in India and overseas, crossing another major worldwide milestone.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published15 Nov 2026, 12:22 AM IST
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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's film jumps 51.6% on Saturday, crosses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,200 crore worldwide.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's film jumps 51.6% on Saturday, crosses ₹1,200 crore worldwide.(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)
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Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One has witnessed a strong return at the box office after a relatively slower Friday. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer saw a major rise in collections on Saturday as more viewers turned up for the film during the second weekend. The film continued to attract audiences across several languages, with Hindi contributing the largest share of its domestic earnings.

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Ramayana Day 10 language-wise box office collection

According to the box office figures provided, Ramayana collected 72.90 crore net in India on Saturday, 14 November. This was a 51.6% increase compared with Friday's collection of 48.10 crore. The film played across 23,451 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 44.8%, compared with 32.1% on the previous day.

The film's India net collection has now reached 685.60 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at 819.50 crore. Its overseas gross collection has reached 408.50 crore, taking its reported worldwide gross to 1,228 crore.

The film has therefore crossed the 1,200-crore worldwide mark within its first 10 days in cinemas.

Language wise box office breakdown

Hindi remained the biggest contributor to the film's domestic business on Saturday. The Hindi version collected 53.75 crore, accounting for the largest share of the day's India net earnings.

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The other language versions also added to the film's collection. Here is the reported Day 10 breakdown:

- Hindi: 53.75 crore

- Kannada: 5.40 crore

- Tamil: 4.75 crore

- Malayalam: 4.75 crore

- Telugu: 4.25 crore

The numbers show that the film continued to attract audiences beyond the Hindi-speaking market. The Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu versions together contributed a notable share of Saturday's domestic collection.

The Hindi 3D version recorded an overall occupancy of 49.97% on Saturday. Morning shows registered 30.08% occupancy, which increased to 57.08% during afternoon screenings. Evening shows performed better, recording 62.77% occupancy. Night show figures were not available in the reported data.

Saturday brings major jump after Friday dip

The Saturday growth is significant because the film had witnessed a decline in collections on Friday. Its business dropped by 10.1% on Day 9, when it collected 48.10 crore net in India.

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However, the second Saturday brought a strong recovery, with collections rising by 51.6%. The increase in occupancy also suggests that weekend audiences helped the film regain momentum.

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The film's reported overseas collection also remained strong. It earned 30 crore on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to 408.50 crore.

With its worldwide gross now reported at 1,228 crore, Ramayana: Part One has crossed another major box office milestone. Its performance across different language markets will remain important as it continues its theatrical run.

More about the film

Ramayana: Part One is a large-scale cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Monster Mind Creations.

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The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The story follows the life of Prince Ram, his exile from Ayodhya, his relationship with Sita and the events that eventually lead to her abduction by Ravana.

Also Read | Ramayana takes just 9 days to beat lifetime earnings of Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan

Rather than rushing through the entire epic, the film builds the world of ancient India and introduces the key characters and conflicts that shape the larger story. With music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, the production combines Indian mythology with large-scale visual effects and international filmmaking technology.

Planned as the first part of a two-film series, it sets up the larger conflict between Ram and Ravana, which is expected to continue in the sequel.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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