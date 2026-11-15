Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's film to beat RRR, inches towards ₹750 cr net mark

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11: Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana Part One to enter the ₹750 crore mark on day 11. The film, lead by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is currently inching towards SS Rajamouli's RRR ( ₹782.20crore) and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar ( ₹840.20 crore) India net collection.
Ramayana minted ₹62.55 crore net across 18,516 shows on day 11, its second Sunday so far. The film recorded a dip in earnings from its previous day's collection ( ₹72.90 crore net). However, the film still has time to make a recovery as the Day 11 earnings are only early estimates and are subject to change. The final figure will be out after night shows.
For now, Ramayana's India net collection has now reached ₹748.15 crore while gross collection is ₹893.31 crore.
The film's worldwide gross collection stood at ₹1,228 crore.
Ramayana was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and English. Till now, the film's Hindi 3D version registered the biggest footfall with an overall occupancy of 60.18%.
Among the other dubbed versions, Malayalam recorded the highest at 89% due to lowest show count on Sunday. It is followed by Kannada at 69.4%, Tamil at 67%, Telugu at 46.8% and Hindi at 46.1% on Day 11.
The Hindi version contributed the highest revenue in terms of the film's domestic earnings, raking in ₹45.91 crore from 14,582 shows on Day 11. Kannada brought in ₹5.12 crore from 745 shows, while Tamil collected ₹3.96 crore from 1,064 shows. Malayalam added ₹3.79 crore from 877 shows and Telugu at ₹3.77 crore from 1,248 shows.
Ramayana was released on November 5, days ahead of the Diwali festive week. Over its 11-day run, the Hindi version has generated ₹573.16 crore, marking 76.6% of the film's total domestic net collection. Kannada has contributed ₹62.47 crore (8.3%), followed by Telugu at ₹48.67 crore (6.5%), Tamil at ₹33.61 crore (4.5%) and Malayalam at ₹30.24 crore (4%).
Ramayana entered the list of highest grossing Indian films film worldwide. The film surpassed the lifetime collection of blockbuster KFG: Chapter 2 on day 10 and became the seventh highest grossing Indian film ever. It has also beaten heavyweights like Jawan, Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD.
Ramayana also became the third-fastest Indian film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark globally, following Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.
Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are taken from Sancilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.