Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film nears ₹1,400 crore worldwide, eyes ₹800 crore in India

Ramayana has continued its successful run at the box office, taking its India net collection to ₹785.53 crore on Day 12. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, collected an estimated ₹24.93 crore net in India on Monday, 16 November, according to the latest live box office figures.

Ramayana Day 12 box office collection The film recorded its Day 12 collection across 20,606 shows in India. Its Hindi version contributed the largest share, earning ₹20.04 crore from 17,065 shows.

The Kannada version collected ₹1.84 crore from 892 shows, while the Tamil version earned ₹1.63 crore from 1,146 shows. The Telugu version added another ₹1.42 crore from 1,503 shows.

With these collections, Ramayana has taken its total India gross collection to ₹938.42 crore, while its India net collection stands at ₹785.53 crore.

These are running estimates, and the final Day 12 figures are expected to be updated later in the night.

Ramayana sees a weekday drop after strong Sunday collection The film's Monday collection shows a drop compared to its performance over the weekend. On Day 11, Sunday, 15 November, Ramayana collected ₹75 crore net in India, with an India gross of ₹89.50 crore.

The film had recorded 23,573 shows on Sunday, with an overall occupancy of 47.9%. On Monday, the number of shows came down to 20,606, while occupancy stood at 22.8%.

The estimated Monday collection of ₹24.93 crore represents a drop of around 67% compared to Sunday's ₹75 crore collection. This is a weekday decline after the film recorded a strong second weekend.

Among the different language versions, Hindi continues to account for most of the film's domestic earnings. Its ₹20.04 crore contribution on Monday makes up the majority of the day's estimated India net collection.

The film's performance across Kannada, Tamil and Telugu markets has also helped it maintain a strong overall domestic total.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection The film has also continued to perform well in overseas markets. According to the figures provided, Ramayana has collected ₹480 crore in overseas gross collections.

Its reported worldwide gross collection currently stands at ₹1,398.75 crore. The film has therefore moved closer to the ₹1,500 crore worldwide mark, although its final collection figures are yet to be confirmed.

The overseas performance has been an important part of the film's box office run, adding to its strong domestic earnings.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One is a large-scale retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film follows the early life of Prince Rama, his journey as the heir to Ayodhya and the events that shape his eventual battle against evil.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Vivek Oberoi in important roles.

The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Its large-scale production, visual effects and music have been among the major talking points surrounding the project.