Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana continued its run at the Indian box office on Tuesday, 17 November, with the film collecting an estimated ₹20.64 crore net on Day 13.

Ramayana Day 13 box office collection According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹24.36 crore gross in India on Tuesday. The latest figures, available as of 8:30 PM, take its total India net collection to ₹813.24 crore.

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It was running across 18,897 shows, with an average occupancy of 20.3%. These are running estimates and the final figures for Day 13 are yet to be reported.

The film had collected ₹32 crore net on Monday, 16 November, from 22,395 shows. This means its Tuesday collection is currently around 35.5% lower than its previous day's earnings. Its show count and occupancy have also declined, suggesting that the film is now facing the usual weekday test after its second weekend.

Hindi version leads Day 13 collections The Hindi version continued to contribute the largest share of the film's domestic earnings. It collected an estimated ₹16.37 crore net from 15,728 shows, with an occupancy of 19.7%.

The Kannada version added ₹1.66 crore from 805 shows, recording an occupancy of 26%. The Tamil version earned ₹1.36 crore from 963 shows, with an occupancy of 26.2%. Meanwhile, the Telugu version contributed ₹1.25 crore from 1,401 shows, with an occupancy of 19.6%.

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Among the four language-wise figures available so far, the Tamil and Kannada versions recorded higher occupancy than the Hindi and Telugu

versions. However, the Hindi version remained the biggest contributor in terms of collection.

With Tuesday's earnings included, Ramayana has reached ₹971.61 crore in India gross collections and ₹813.24 crore in India net collections. The film's worldwide gross stood at ₹1,437.25 crore after Day 12, according to the previously reported figures. The updated worldwide total for Day 13 is not yet available.

How Ramayana performed over the second weekend The film had a strong second weekend before its collections dropped on Monday. It earned ₹48.10 crore on Friday, 13 November, followed by ₹72.90 crore on Saturday and ₹75 crore on Sunday.

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However, collections fell to ₹32 crore on Monday, marking a 57.3% drop from Sunday's earnings. Tuesday's current estimate shows a further decline, although the final figures could change as more box office data comes in.

The film has already crossed the ₹1,400 crore mark worldwide, making its overseas performance an important part of its overall box office run. According to earlier trade reports, it had earned ₹490 crore from overseas markets by the end of Day 12.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Arun Govil.

For now, the film's next challenge will be to maintain its collections through the remaining weekdays. Its final Day 13 numbers and updated worldwide total are still awaited.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.