Ramayana box office collection day 14: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer, Ramayana Part One has surpassed the ₹1,000 crore gross mark in India, despite a dip in collections. The film registered an 18.9% decline in earnings, compared to Tuesday's collection of ₹28.60 crore, as per early trade estimates.
On day 14, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer collected ₹23.20 crore net domestically, taking its overall India net collection to ₹844.40 crore.
With day 14 earnings, Ramayana has finally beatedn Ranveer Singh's 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which raked in ₹840.20 crore net. However, it is still behind Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2.
The film has also crossed the ₹1,500 crore mark worldwide. Overseas, Ramayana has collected ₹8 crore on day 15. With this, the film's overseas gross is at ₹510 crore. Adding the latest domestic earnings, Ramayana's worldwide gross has reached ₹1,519.05 crore.
Overseas markets have accounted for 33.6% of the film's worldwide gross, while domestic markets contributed the remaining 66.4%.
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banners of Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations.
Released on 5 November, the film is available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages worldwide.
The Hindi version of the film remains the biggest contributor to Day 14 collection, raking in ₹16.50 crore across 17,638 shows, with 16.5% occupancy. The Malayalam version collected ₹2.15 crore from 1,048 shows with the highest occupancy of 40.1%.
The Kannada-dubbed version added ₹1.65 crore from 897 shows at 23.6% occupancy, while the Tamil version earned ₹1.60 crore across 1,166 shows, with 24.1% occupancy. Ramayana in Telugu contributed ₹1.30 crore from 1,514 shows with 18.1% occupancy.
Ramayana was screened across 22,263 shows nationwide on Wednesday.
The film also stars Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta.
Ramayana is a two-part release. The second installment, Ramayana Part Two, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2028.
Previously, makers revealed the massive budget of ₹4,000 for both films.
Disclaimer: All data in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently confirm the claims nor does it endorse them.