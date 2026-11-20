Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is facing growing pressure as its daily box office collections continue to fall. The film has witnessed a steady decline since its impressive second weekend.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected ₹19.35 crore net in India on Day 15. This marked another disappointing performance after Wednesday's ₹23.20 crore collection.

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The film's total India net collection has reached ₹863.75 crore after 15 days. Its domestic gross stands at ₹1,032.15 crore. Overseas collections have contributed ₹515 crore, taking worldwide earnings to ₹1,547.15 crore.

However, these impressive numbers tell only part of the story. The film faces an enormous financial target because of its unprecedented production budget.

The decline becomes particularly concerning when examining the second weekend's performance.

On Saturday, Day 10, Ramayana earned ₹72.90 crore net. Sunday's collection increased to ₹75 crore, suggesting strong audience interest.

However, Monday witnessed a sharp decline to ₹32 crore. Tuesday's earnings fell further to ₹28.60 crore. Wednesday brought another disappointment with ₹23.20 crore. By Thursday, collections had dropped to ₹19.35 crore. The film has experienced four consecutive days of declining collections.

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Its second-week earnings reached ₹299.15 crore, compared with ₹564.60 crore during the opening week. This represents a decline of around 47%.

Why Day 16 is crucial The biggest challenge comes from Ramayana's massive production budget. The two-part cinematic project reportedly carries a combined budget of ₹4,000 crore.

Assuming an equal allocation, the first instalment would have an estimated budget of ₹ 2,000 crore. Under the commonly used 2.5-times earnings benchmark, that implies a ₹5,000 crore recovery target. Against this assumed target, the film faces a considerable gap.

Its worldwide gross currently stands at ₹1,547.15 crore. That leaves approximately ₹3,452.85 crore against the estimated ₹5,000 crore benchmark. Friday's Day 16 performance, therefore, becomes particularly important.

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A strong recovery could provide momentum heading into the third weekend. Saturday and Sunday would then offer opportunities for further growth. However, another decline could make the ambitious recovery target increasingly difficult.

Ramayana: Extraordinary numbers Meanwhile, the film has already achieved extraordinary box office numbers. With a worldwide box office collection of ₹ 1,547.15 crore, the Ranbir Kapoor movie is among the Top 5 highest-grossing Indian movies ever.

There are only 4 films ahead of this epic. Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 ranks 4th with a business of ₹1,742.10 crore. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ranks 3rd with ₹1,788.06 crore.

Then, there is Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge at number 2 with ₹1,813.39 crore. The top position is held by Aamir Khan’s Dangal at ₹2,070.30 crore.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.