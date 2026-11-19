Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's recent release, Ramayana, is among the top 10 films in India by domestic net collection. The film recently surpassed the India collections of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar ( ₹840.20 crore net). On Thursday, the film beat Yash's KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore net), moving ahead in the list of all-time highest-grossing films.
The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Ramayana, witnessed a dip of 31.9% in earnings on day 15. The film had earned a collection of ₹23.20 crore net on day 14. The film raked in ₹15.80 crore across 19,849 shows, according to live estimates from morning, afternoon and evening screenings.
Considering the latest earnings, Ramayana's India gross collection is now at ₹1,027.69 crore while its net collection has reached ₹860.20 crore in 15 days. However, these are early estimates and are subject to change. The final figure for Day 15 will be revealed after night shows.
Ramayana in Hindi continues to dominate the film's overall collections. Hindi shows of the film have contributed ₹12.48 crore on Day 15 with 14.4% occupancy across 16,786 domestic shows. The Kannada dubbed version earned ₹1.35 crore from 884 shows at 21% occupancy. Tamil shows of Ramayana earned ₹1.26 crore from 1,151 shows at 21.9% occupancy. The Telugu version added ₹71 lakh from 1,028 shows at 16.4% occupancy. Comparing all versions, Hindi accounted for nearly 79% of the day's total net collection.
While Ramayana is available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, the film has been released in English overseas.
Ramayana had collected ₹1,519.05 crore worldwide on Day 14.
Ramayana has entered the top five highest-grossing films in India after surpassing Dhurandhar ( ₹840.20 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore).
However, it is still trailing behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at 3rd rank with ₹1,030.42 crore, followed by Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge ( ₹1,149.30 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1,234.10 crore) on the second and first spots respectively.
So far, Ramayana has earned more than blockbusters like RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan and Kantara: Chapter 1 in terms of domestic collections.
Ramayana, backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, opened with ₹64.85 crore net in India on November 5.
Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are based on film tracker, Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't indepedently verify the claims nor does it endorse them.