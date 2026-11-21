Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 continues to lose momentum at the box office. The film has now recorded five consecutive days of declining collections. Its third Friday brought another drop.
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected ₹16.30 crore net in India on Day 16. This represents a 15.8% decline from Thursday's ₹19.35 crore collection. The film's total domestic net earnings have reached ₹880.05 crore.
The worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹1,574.60 crore. This includes ₹1,051.60 crore from India and ₹523 crore from overseas markets. Sacnilk
The decline started after the film's strong second Sunday. Ramayana collected ₹75 crore on November 15, on Day 11. Monday witnessed a massive 57.3% drop, bringing collections down to ₹32 crore.
Tuesday delivered another disappointment with ₹28.60 crore. Wednesday's earnings slipped further to ₹23.20 crore. Thursday brought ₹19.35 crore before Friday's collection fell to ₹16.30 crore.
These figures show how quickly the film's daily business has weakened. Friday's earnings were about 78% lower than the previous Sunday's collection.
The contrast becomes sharper when compared with its biggest day. Ramayana earned ₹107.50 crore on its first Monday, November 9. Its latest daily collection is nearly 85% lower than that peak.
The second week's performance also reflects this slowdown. The film collected ₹299.15 crore during its second week. This was 47% below its ₹564.60 crore opening-week collection.
The Hindi version remains the film's biggest contributor. It earned ₹12 crore on Friday across 13,322 shows. Malayalam contributed ₹1.75 crore while Tamil added ₹1.10 crore.
Kannada collected ₹1 crore, and Telugu contributed another ₹45 lakh. Overall, the film recorded 18.2% occupancy across 15,497 shows. These numbers indicate weakening footfalls despite the film's impressive cumulative earnings.
With a reported ₹4,000 crore budget, Ramayana needs ₹10,000 crore in worldwide ticket sales. This estimate covers both films and assumes earnings of 2.5 times their combined budget.
By Day 16, Ramayana Part 1 collected an estimated ₹1,574.60 crore worldwide. That leaves a massive ₹8,425.40 crore gap under this calculation.
Earlier projections suggested that Part 1 could finish at ₹3,000 crore worldwide. However, its slowing momentum makes that target increasingly uncertain. Even at ₹3,000 crore, Part 2 would need another ₹7,000 crore.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Sai Pallavi plays Sita while Yash portrays Ravana. The film was released in theatres on November 5 amid high expectations.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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