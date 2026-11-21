Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 continues to lose momentum at the box office. The film has now recorded five consecutive days of declining collections. Its third Friday brought another drop.
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected ₹16.30 crore net in India on Day 16. This represents a 15.8% decline from Thursday's ₹19.35 crore collection. The film's total domestic net earnings have reached ₹880.05 crore.
The worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹1,574.60 crore. This includes ₹1,051.60 crore from India and ₹523 crore from overseas markets. Sacnilk
The decline started after the film's strong second Sunday. Ramayana collected ₹75 crore on November 15, on Day 11. Monday witnessed a massive 57.3% drop, bringing collections down to ₹32 crore.
Tuesday delivered another disappointment with ₹28.60 crore. Wednesday's earnings slipped further to ₹23.20 crore. Thursday brought ₹19.35 crore before Friday's collection fell to ₹16.30 crore.
These figures show how quickly the film's daily business has weakened. Friday's earnings were about 78% lower than the previous Sunday's collection.
The contrast becomes sharper when compared with its biggest day. Ramayana earned ₹107.50 crore on its first Monday, November 9. Its latest daily collection is nearly 85% lower than that peak.
The second week's performance also reflects this slowdown. The film collected ₹299.15 crore during its second week. This was 47% below its ₹564.60 crore opening-week collection.
The Hindi version remains the film's biggest contributor. It earned ₹12 crore on Friday across 13,322 shows. Malayalam contributed ₹1.75 crore while Tamil added ₹1.10 crore.
Kannada collected ₹1 crore, and Telugu contributed another ₹45 lakh. Overall, the film recorded 18.2% occupancy across 15,497 shows. These numbers indicate weakening footfalls despite the film's impressive cumulative earnings.
With a reported ₹4,000 crore budget, Ramayana needs ₹10,000 crore in worldwide ticket sales. This estimate covers both films and assumes earnings of 2.5 times their combined budget.
By Day 16, Ramayana Part 1 collected an estimated ₹1,574.60 crore worldwide. That leaves a massive ₹8,425.40 crore gap under this calculation.
Earlier projections suggested that Part 1 could finish at ₹3,000 crore worldwide. However, its slowing momentum makes that target increasingly uncertain. Even at ₹3,000 crore, Part 2 would need another ₹7,000 crore.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Sai Pallavi plays Sita while Yash portrays Ravana. The film was released in theatres on November 5 amid high expectations.