Ramayana: Part 1 earned ₹27.40 crore net in India on its third Saturday, according to Sacnilk. The film’s Day 17 collection was up 74% from Friday’s ₹15.75 crore. The Saturday jump took its India net total past ₹900 crore. After 17 days in cinemas, the film had collected ₹906.90 crore net in India.

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Cinemas ran 15,851 shows on Saturday, just 354 more than on Friday. That was an increase of about 2.3% in the number of shows. The share of seats filled rose from 18.2% on Friday to 29.7% on Saturday. That puts the increase in occupancy at 11.5 percentage points. The box office collection was about ₹17,286 per show on Saturday.

The Hindi version led Saturday’s business with ₹20.25 crore from 13,553 shows. It brought in nearly three-quarters of the day’s India net collection. The other four versions together earned ₹7.15 crore.

Malayalam led that group with ₹2.75 crore from 838 shows. Tamil brought in ₹2 crore from 601 shows. Kannada earned ₹1.65 crore from 411 shows, and Telugu made ₹75 lakh from 448 shows.

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The Malayalam version had Saturday’s highest occupancy at 68.1%. Tamil followed at 62.8%. Kannada recorded 45.5% occupancy, and Telugu recorded 30.5%.

The Hindi version of the Ranbir Kapoor movie filled 25.4% of its seats. Malayalam accounted for more than twice the share of seats as the Hindi version. Hindi played more than 16 times as many shows as Malayalam.

Also Read | Makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana issue warning against unauthorised recording of the film

Recovery from consecutive dips The Saturday rise ended a five-day slide in daily collections. Ramayana collected ₹75 crore on its second Sunday. It dropped to ₹32 crore on Monday. Daily earnings then fell to ₹28.60 crore on Tuesday and ₹23.20 crore on Wednesday.

They slipped further to ₹19.35 crore on Thursday and ₹15.75 crore on Friday. The first two days of the third week brought in ₹43.15 crore net. Saturday accounted for nearly two-thirds of the film’s third week earnings so far.

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The film earned ₹32.75 crore gross in India on Saturday. It added ₹10 crore overseas that day, taking its international gross to ₹533 crore. Its total India gross reached ₹1,083.70 crore. Together, the domestic and overseas earnings took the worldwide gross to ₹1,616.70 crore. Overseas markets accounted for about one third of that total.

Hindi has earned ₹689.25 crore net in India so far. Hindi alone has contributed about 76% of the film’s domestic net earnings. Kannada is second at ₹72.80 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹55.55 crore. Malayalam has collected ₹45.05 crore and Tamil has earned ₹44.25 crore.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.