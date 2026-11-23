Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 continues its impressive box-office run despite slowing weekday collections. The film witnessed another recovery on its third Sunday, November 22. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected ₹35.60 crore net in India on Day 18. This marked a 28.8% increase from Saturday's ₹27.65 crore collection.
The latest earnings pushed the film's total India net collection to ₹942.75 crore. Its domestic gross collection has reached ₹1,126.50 crore after 18 days. Meanwhile, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at ₹1,693.50 crore.
This includes an estimated ₹567 crore from overseas markets. The film is now approaching the ₹1,700 crore worldwide milestone. Next, it will aim to surpass the 4th-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2. The 2024 movie collected ₹1,742.10 crore worldwide.
The Hindi version remains the biggest contributor to Ramayana's box office success. It collected ₹26.25 crore on Sunday across 13,852 shows. Malayalam followed with ₹3.40 crore from 873 shows.
Kannada contributed ₹2.50 crore while Tamil added another ₹2.40 crore. The Telugu version collected ₹1.05 crore. Overall, the film ran across 16,277 shows in India on Sunday.
However, the third weekend also highlighted a significant decline in collections. The film earned ₹75 crore on its previous Sunday, November 15. Its latest Sunday collection was 52.5% lower than that figure. Despite this decline, weekend audiences helped the film recover from its weekday slowdown.
Friday's collection for Ranbir Kapoor's movie stood at ₹15.75 crore. Saturday witnessed a sharp 75.6% jump to ₹27.65 crore. Sunday maintained that upward movement with another 28.8% increase. Together, these three days contributed ₹79 crore to the film's domestic net collection.
The film previously collected ₹564.60 crore during its opening eight days. Its second week contributed another ₹299.15 crore. This represented a 47% decline between the two periods. Nevertheless, the third weekend demonstrated that the film continues attracting audiences.
Occupancy figures also revealed interesting differences across languages and regions. The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 32.7% on Sunday.
Malayalam performed particularly well with 81.1% occupancy. Tamil registered 70.6% occupancy while Kannada recorded 64.5%. Telugu reported 40.1% occupancy.
Among Hindi 3D screenings, Chennai recorded an impressive 90.8% occupancy. Bengaluru followed closely with 85.3%. These figures indicate continued audience interest in premium screenings across selected markets.
The film has also attracted considerable audiences beyond Hindi-speaking regions. Its cumulative Hindi net collection stands at ₹715.75 crore. Kannada has contributed ₹75.30 crore while Telugu accounts for ₹56.60 crore. Malayalam and Tamil have added ₹48.45 crore and ₹46.65 crore respectively.
With domestic collections approaching ₹1,000 crore net, the coming weekdays will be important. The film's weekend recovery offers encouragement. However, sustaining that momentum remains the bigger challenge.