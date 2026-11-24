Ramayana: Part 1 has crossed the ₹1,700-crore milestone at the worldwide box office on Day 19, even as its collections registered a sharp drop on its third Monday.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer earned ₹12.70 crore net across all languages on Monday—a 64.3% decline from Sunday’s ₹35.60 crore—while inching closer to the ₹1,000-crore net mark in India.
Following a strong third weekend that saw ticket sales rebound after slower weekday runs, the mythological epic now stands just ₹44.55 crore short of entering the ₹1,000-crore domestic net club.
According to Sacnilk data, Ramayana: Part 1 has amassed a total worldwide gross of ₹1,704.65 crore in 19 days. Here is how the cumulative numbers stack up:
On its third Monday, the film collected ₹12.70 crore net from 15,696 shows nationwide. The Hindi version continued to drive the bulk of the business, accounting for over 72% of the day’s earnings:
Hindi: ₹9.25 crore from 13,442 shows
Malayalam: ₹1.50 crore from 826 shows
Kannada: ₹85 lakh from 438 shows
Tamil: ₹80 lakh from 565 shows
Telugu: ₹30 lakh from 425 shows
Released internationally under the title Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the film marks the first instalment of director Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic.
Ranbir Kapoor headlines the film as Lord Rama, alongside Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.
The ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.
Backed by producers Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the spectacle features visual effects by DNEG and ReDefine, with a musical score composed by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The makers have confirmed that Ramayana: Part 2 will hit theatres during Diwali 2028.
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