Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has taken its India net box-office collection past ₹950 crore on Day 19. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, earned an estimated ₹8.27 crore net in India on Monday, 23 November, according to the latest live box-office figures.

Ramayana box office collection day 19 With this, the film's total India net collection has reached ₹951.02 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹1,136.26 crore. The film is yet to report its final collections for the day, so these figures could change as more ticket sales are tracked.

The film is currently running across 13,248 shows in India. The Hindi version remains its biggest contributor, earning ₹6.61 crore from 12,000 shows on Day 19.

The Kannada version added ₹70 lakh from 401 shows, while the Tamil version collected ₹67 lakh from 478 shows. The Telugu version contributed another ₹29 lakh from 369 shows.

Ramayana sees strong third weekend before Monday slowdown The film had a particularly strong third weekend, collecting ₹15.75 crore on Friday, 20 November, followed by ₹27.65 crore on Saturday and ₹35.60 crore on Sunday. Its Sunday collection was 28.8% higher than Saturday's figure.

The three-day total for the third weekend stands at ₹79 crore net. This helped the film recover some of the ground lost during the weekdays, when its daily collections had fallen below ₹20 crore.

However, Monday has brought another drop in collections. The film's Day 19 earnings are considerably lower than Sunday's numbers, which is expected as weekday footfall usually falls after the weekend.

For comparison, the film earned ₹75 crore on its second Sunday, 15 November. Its third Sunday collection of ₹35.60 crore is less than half of that figure. This shows that while the film continues to attract audiences, its daily collections are gradually coming down as its theatrical run progresses.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film had collected ₹942.75 crore net in India after 18 days. Its strong third Sunday performance was also reported by Sacnilk.

Hindi version leads as occupancy remains steady The Hindi version continues to account for the largest share of the film's domestic business. On Monday, it contributed ₹6.61 crore from 12,000 shows. The Kannada version collected ₹70 lakh, followed by Tamil at ₹67 lakh and Telugu at ₹29 lakh.

The Hindi 3D version recorded an overall occupancy of 16.18% on Day 19. Morning shows registered 8.31% occupancy, which increased to 17.15% during the afternoon and 23.08% in the evening. Night show occupancy figures were not available at the time of the update.

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The film's worldwide performance has also remained strong. According to the latest reported figures for Day 18, its worldwide gross collection stood at ₹1,693.50 crore, including ₹567 crore from overseas markets.