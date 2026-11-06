Ramayana box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s film sees big drop of 47.5% in earning, here’s why

Ramayana box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's latest outing, Ramayana Part One, opened to packed theatres and high turnout on November 5. The film went on to cross the ₹50 crore mark alone in the domestic market on day 1 and eventually surpassed opening collections of films like Dhurandhar and Animal.

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Ramayana box office collection day 2 On Friday, its day 2, Ramayana witnessed a significant dip in its box office collections. It raked in around ₹34.06 crore net as of Friday, November 6, 9 pm across 20,263 shows. This marks a decline of around 47.5% from its opening-day figure. While this is live data and is subject to change, it is still considerably lower than the day 1 momentum.

The Hindi version of Ramayana continued to contribute the largest share, earning ₹25.42 crore, followed by Kannada at ₹3.62 crore, Telugu at ₹3.02 crore, Tamil at ₹1.11 crore and Malayalam at ₹89 lakh. While day 2's final collection will be out after night shows, the film's total India net has hit ₹98.91 crore so far. Its India gross stands at ₹117.69 crore.

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Revisit opening day response The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer opened in theatres with an India net earning of ₹64.85 crore across 25,200 shows in all languages. The Hindi version led the day 1 collections with ₹47.50 crore, followed by Kannada at ₹7.25 crore, Telugu at ₹6 crore, Tamil at ₹2.60 crore and Malayalam at ₹1.50 crore. It grossed ₹77.50 crore in India, while overseas collections contributed another ₹50 crore on day 1. Yesterday, the film's worldwide gross was ₹127.50 crore.

Why drop in footfall ahead of Diwali 2026 According to film trade insiders, box office business during the pre-Diwali period is expected to remain subdued. The collections of Ramayana is likely to pick up from Sunday and gather momentum through Monday and Tuesday. As the Diwali festivities begin, theatres are expected to see an increase in footfall eventually.

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The current slowdown in the film business can be due to people being occupied with festival preparations, family commitments and last-minute shopping.

Expert says "Every year it is low. This year it would be the same (pattern)," film trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Live Mint.

Adarsh also explained on X, “Released on a *working day* and, more importantly, during the *pre-Diwali* period, when theatrical business is generally slow, #Ramayana [#Hindi version] has registered a SUPER-STRONG start on Thursday [Day 1].”

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"The business on Friday [#Dhanteras] could be affected to some extent, especially in the evening, due to puja mahurat timings… However, Saturday and Sunday should register substantial growth, especially with reports being OUTSTANDING. The bigger jumps, however, are expected from Monday to Wednesday, when the #Diwali festivities begin," he predicted.

Ramayana is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.