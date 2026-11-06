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Ramayana box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s film sees big drop of 47.5% in earning, here’s why

Ramayana box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's film, Ramayana Part One, recorded dip in ticket sale and audience turnout on Friday. Here's what film trade experts are predicting for the film.

Sneha Biswas
Published6 Nov 2026, 09:41 PM IST
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Ramayana is backed by Namit Malhotra via Prime Focus Studios and Yash via Monster Mind Creations,
Ramayana is backed by Namit Malhotra via Prime Focus Studios and Yash via Monster Mind Creations,
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Ramayana box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's latest outing, Ramayana Part One, opened to packed theatres and high turnout on November 5. The film went on to cross the 50 crore mark alone in the domestic market on day 1 and eventually surpassed opening collections of films like Dhurandhar and Animal.

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Ramayana box office collection day 2

On Friday, its day 2, Ramayana witnessed a significant dip in its box office collections. It raked in around 34.06 crore net as of Friday, November 6, 9 pm across 20,263 shows. This marks a decline of around 47.5% from its opening-day figure. While this is live data and is subject to change, it is still considerably lower than the day 1 momentum.

The Hindi version of Ramayana continued to contribute the largest share, earning 25.42 crore, followed by Kannada at 3.62 crore, Telugu at 3.02 crore, Tamil at 1.11 crore and Malayalam at 89 lakh. While day 2's final collection will be out after night shows, the film's total India net has hit 98.91 crore so far. Its India gross stands at 117.69 crore.

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Revisit opening day response

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer opened in theatres with an India net earning of 64.85 crore across 25,200 shows in all languages. The Hindi version led the day 1 collections with 47.50 crore, followed by Kannada at 7.25 crore, Telugu at 6 crore, Tamil at 2.60 crore and Malayalam at 1.50 crore. It grossed 77.50 crore in India, while overseas collections contributed another 50 crore on day 1. Yesterday, the film's worldwide gross was 127.50 crore.

Also Read | Ramayana movie box office collection day 1: Did Ranbir's film beat Jailer 2?

Why drop in footfall ahead of Diwali 2026

According to film trade insiders, box office business during the pre-Diwali period is expected to remain subdued. The collections of Ramayana is likely to pick up from Sunday and gather momentum through Monday and Tuesday. As the Diwali festivities begin, theatres are expected to see an increase in footfall eventually.

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The current slowdown in the film business can be due to people being occupied with festival preparations, family commitments and last-minute shopping.

Expert says

"Every year it is low. This year it would be the same (pattern)," film trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Live Mint.

Adarsh also explained on X, “Released on a *working day* and, more importantly, during the *pre-Diwali* period, when theatrical business is generally slow, #Ramayana [#Hindi version] has registered a SUPER-STRONG start on Thursday [Day 1].”

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"The business on Friday [#Dhanteras] could be affected to some extent, especially in the evening, due to puja mahurat timings… However, Saturday and Sunday should register substantial growth, especially with reports being OUTSTANDING. The bigger jumps, however, are expected from Monday to Wednesday, when the #Diwali festivities begin," he predicted.

Ramayana is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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