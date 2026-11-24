Ramayana has seen a fresh push at the box office as the makers have reduced ticket prices across several theatres. The move comes after the film witnessed a slowdown in weekday collections, with the makers hoping that cheaper tickets will bring more viewers back to cinemas.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 20 Ramayana has collected an estimated ₹14.05 crore net in India on Day 20, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹969.50 crore. The film is now around ₹30.50 crore away from reaching the ₹1,000 crore mark in India – as of 9 pm.

The latest collection comes as the makers have reduced ticket prices across the country. Some theatres are now offering tickets for the film's regular 2D shows at just ₹99. The move comes after the film saw a sharp fall in its box office collection on Monday.

The India gross collection of Ramayana has reached ₹1,158.23 crore after 20 days. Its worldwide gross collection stood at ₹1,709.65 crore at the end of Day 19. The worldwide total for Day 20 is not yet available.

These are live box office estimates and the final figures may change.

Ramayana ticket prices reduced to ₹ 99 across India The makers announced the ticket price cut through the film's official social media account on Monday, 23 November. The announcement said that tickets would start at ₹99 on Tuesday, 24 November, which also marked Gurpurab.

The discount has brought down the cost of watching the film in several cities. In places such as Mumbai and Delhi, regular 2D tickets that previously cost around ₹300 to ₹400 are now available for ₹99 at some theatres.

The price cuts are not limited to 2D shows. Some 3D tickets are available for around ₹119 to ₹249, while select IMAX 3D shows have tickets starting at around ₹249. Premium seats and formats still cost more, with some theatres continuing to charge between ₹700 and ₹800 for certain screenings.

Reports citing BookMyShow listings have said that the reduced prices are available for the rest of the week in several locations, and not just on Tuesday. However, prices can vary depending on the theatre, city, show time and format.

The timing of the offer is important. Ramayana had collected ₹35.60 crore net on Sunday, 22 November. Its collection then fell to ₹12.70 crore on Monday, 23 November, a drop of 64.3% from the previous day.

The lower ticket prices could help bring more people to theatres during the week. They also give viewers a chance to watch the film at a lower cost, especially those who may have stayed away because of the earlier ticket rates.

Hindi version leads Day 20 collections On Tuesday, Ramayana was running across 13,353 shows in India and recorded an overall occupancy of 27.2%, according to the live estimates shared for Day 20.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, earning ₹12.49 crore from 12,093 shows. Its reported occupancy was 27.7%.

The Kannada version collected ₹72 lakh from 406 shows, while the Tamil version earned ₹50 lakh from 483 shows. The Telugu version added ₹34 lakh from 371 shows.

Together, the four language versions brought the film's estimated India net collection for the day to ₹14.05 crore. This is higher than Monday's ₹12.70 crore collection.

About Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol appears as Hanuman.

The film tells the story of Rama and the events that lead to his battle against Ravana. It is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic, with the first film introducing the main characters and setting up the larger conflict.

With its India net collection now at ₹969.50 crore, the film is close to the ₹1,000 crore mark. Its performance over the next few days, along with the response to the lower ticket prices, will determine how quickly it reaches that target.