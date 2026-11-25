Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana Part 1 is now just ₹7 crore short of surpassing Pushpa 2 (2024) 's worldwide collection record, which finished its global run at ₹1,742 crore.

Once Ramayana overtakes Pushpa 2’s lifetime haul, it will move another step up in the list of all-time highest-grossing films. After this, only two competitors will remain ahead of it on the chart: Dangal and Dhurandhar 2.

Despite an inconsistent opening, Ramayana rode strong word-of-mouth and a festive boost to post sustained growth, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time within just 20 days of its release.

Box office breakdown: India vs worldwide collections According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana: Part 1 has amassed a total worldwide gross of ₹1,735.15 crore in 20 days. Here is how the cumulative numbers stack up:

India net collection: ₹972.95 crore

India gross collection: ₹1,162.15 crore

Overseas collection: ₹573 crore

Worldwide gross collection: ₹1,735.15 crore

Day 20 language-wise box office performance On its third Tuesday, the film collected ₹17.50 crore net from 15,817 shows nationwide. The Hindi version continued to drive the bulk of the business, accounting for over 81.4% of the day’s earnings:

Hindi: ₹14.25 crore from 13,547 shows

Malayalam: ₹1.25 crore from 829 shows

Kannada: ₹90 lakh from 445 shows

Tamil: ₹70 lakh from 571 shows

Telugu: ₹40 lakh from 425 shows

Ramayana Part 1: Cast Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the first instalment of Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic, is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, alongside Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.