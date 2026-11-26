Ramayana Part 1 earned ₹9.60 crore net in India on its 21st day in cinemas. Its Wednesday collection fell 45.1% from Tuesday’s ₹17.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. The drop took daily earnings below ₹10 crore for the first time. Its India net total reached ₹982.55 crore, leaving it ₹17.45 crore short of ₹1,000 crore.
The film has crossed that mark in India, with gross collections standing at ₹1,173.60 crore. It earned another ₹6 crore overseas on Wednesday, taking its overseas gross to ₹582 crore. The two markets together have brought in ₹1,755.60 crore worldwide. Overseas ticket sales account for about a third of that total.
Wednesday’s ₹9.60 crore was the film’s lowest single-day India net collection since release. Ramayana: Part 1 earned ₹35.60 crore on Sunday before dropping to ₹12.70 crore on Monday. Tuesday brought a recovery, but Wednesday’s earnings fell below Monday’s figure. The film ran across 15,700 shows on Wednesday, with an average seat-fill rate of 12.7%.
Hindi remained the biggest contributor on Wednesday, bringing in ₹6.75 crore from 13,463 shows. Malayalam added ₹1.10 crore and filled 27.1% of seats, the highest share among all versions. The Kannada version earned ₹75 lakh while the Tamil version brought in ₹70 lakh. Telugu added another ₹30 lakh to the day’s India net total.
After Day 21, Ramayana: Part 1 ranks 4th among Indian films by worldwide gross. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion holds 3rd place with ₹1,788.06 crore. That leaves Ramayana ₹32.46 crore behind the 2017 release. The gap in India net collections is wider, at ₹47.87 crore. Baahubali 2 earned ₹1,030.42 crore net in India.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge sits 2nd worldwide with ₹1,813.39 crore. Ramayana needs another ₹57.79 crore to match that figure. The domestic gap between the two 2026 releases is ₹166.75 crore. Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹1,149.30 crore net in India, the highest among the Top 4 films. The gap between 2nd and 4th is smaller than the gap between 1st and 2nd.
Aamir Khan’s Dangal leads the worldwide ranking with ₹2,070.30 crore. It is the only listed film above ₹2,000 crore worldwide. It remains ₹314.70 crore ahead of Ramayana on that measure. The Ranbir Kapoor movie has earned ₹595.17 crore more than Dangal in India net collections. Dangal’s India net total stands at ₹387.38 crore.
The next milestones are ₹1,000 crore net in India and 3rd place worldwide. Ramayana’s worldwide total is already more than ₹700 crore above the club’s entry mark, Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1,042.25 crore).
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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