Ramayana Part 1 earned ₹9.60 crore net in India on its 21st day in cinemas. Its Wednesday collection fell 45.1% from Tuesday’s ₹17.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. The drop took daily earnings below ₹10 crore for the first time. Its India net total reached ₹982.55 crore, leaving it ₹17.45 crore short of ₹1,000 crore.
The film has crossed that mark in India, with gross collections standing at ₹1,173.60 crore. It earned another ₹6 crore overseas on Wednesday, taking its overseas gross to ₹582 crore. The two markets together have brought in ₹1,755.60 crore worldwide. Overseas ticket sales account for about a third of that total.
Wednesday’s ₹9.60 crore was the film’s lowest single-day India net collection since release. Ramayana: Part 1 earned ₹35.60 crore on Sunday before dropping to ₹12.70 crore on Monday. Tuesday brought a recovery, but Wednesday’s earnings fell below Monday’s figure. The film ran across 15,700 shows on Wednesday, with an average seat-fill rate of 12.7%.
Hindi remained the biggest contributor on Wednesday, bringing in ₹6.75 crore from 13,463 shows. Malayalam added ₹1.10 crore and filled 27.1% of seats, the highest share among all versions. The Kannada version earned ₹75 lakh while the Tamil version brought in ₹70 lakh. Telugu added another ₹30 lakh to the day’s India net total.
After Day 21, Ramayana: Part 1 ranks 4th among Indian films by worldwide gross. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion holds 3rd place with ₹1,788.06 crore. That leaves Ramayana ₹32.46 crore behind the 2017 release. The gap in India net collections is wider, at ₹47.87 crore. Baahubali 2 earned ₹1,030.42 crore net in India.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge sits 2nd worldwide with ₹1,813.39 crore. Ramayana needs another ₹57.79 crore to match that figure. The domestic gap between the two 2026 releases is ₹166.75 crore. Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹1,149.30 crore net in India, the highest among the Top 4 films. The gap between 2nd and 4th is smaller than the gap between 1st and 2nd.
Aamir Khan’s Dangal leads the worldwide ranking with ₹2,070.30 crore. It is the only listed film above ₹2,000 crore worldwide. It remains ₹314.70 crore ahead of Ramayana on that measure. The Ranbir Kapoor movie has earned ₹595.17 crore more than Dangal in India net collections. Dangal’s India net total stands at ₹387.38 crore.
The next milestones are ₹1,000 crore net in India and 3rd place worldwide. Ramayana’s worldwide total is already more than ₹700 crore above the club’s entry mark, Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1,042.25 crore).