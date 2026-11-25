Ramayana box office collection day 21: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana Part One has managed to surpass the worldwide haul of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 ( ₹1,742.10 crore) despite a dip in earnings. On Day 21, Ramayana recorded a decline of about 45.1% in its collections across all languages in India compared to its previous day collection of ₹17.50 crore net.
On Wednesday, its day 21 at the box office, Ramayana has earned ₹9.60 crore net across 15,700 domestic shows. With this, the mythological epic, which has reportedly made it to the preliminary list for the 99th Oscars, minted a total India net collection of ₹982.55 crore. Its India gross earnings are at ₹1,173.60 crore.
Ramayana has recorded footfalls of 4.08 crore so far.
Hindi, which has been the biggest contributor to the film's overall collection in India, has maintained its momentum. On Day 21, Ramayana Hindi shows raked in ₹6.75 crore net from 13,463 shows at an occupancy of 10.9%. Malayalam-dubbed version followed with ₹1.10 crore from 811 shows at an occupancy of 27.1%. Kannada earned ₹75 lakh from 448 shows at 22.4% occupancy, while Tamil recorded ₹70 lakh from 565 shows at 23.3%. Telugu added another ₹30 lakh from 413 shows and 17.5% occupancy. Overall, Ramayana averaged ₹6,115 per show across all languages.
In terms of India net collections, the Hindi version, in total, has collected ₹746 crore or 75.9% of the final earnings till today. Kannada has contributed ₹77.80 crore. It is followed by Telugu at ₹57.60 crore, Malayalam at ₹52.30 crore and Tamil at ₹48.85 crore.
Overseas, Ramayana has collected ₹6 crore on Day 21, as per the latest update. With this, the film's total overseas gross is now ₹582 crore.
Considering the day 21 domestic earnings, Ramayana's worldwide gross collection is now ₹1,755.60 crore.
The film's India gross and overseas collections account for 66.8% and 33.2% of its worldwide earnings, respectively.
Also starring Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher (voice), Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil and Adinath Kothare among others, the film will enter its 4th week at the box office on Thursday. Ramayana was released on 5 November, just ahead of Diwali festivities.
The film is expected to hit ₹1,000 crore net mark soon domestically.
Disclaimer: All data in this article are based on Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims nor does it endorse them.