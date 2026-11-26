Ramayana box office collection Day 22: Filmmaker Namit Malhotra's Ramayana has entered the ₹750 crore Hindi net box office club in India on Thursday, day 22. The film became the third fastest Bollywood film to hit the milestone after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The film has also surpassed Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, dethroning the film from the third spot on the list as it crossed the mark in 22 days, compared to the 2024 film, which took 25 days.
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has earned ₹750.16 crore net from its Hindi version as of Day 22, 7 pm. The film added ₹4.26 crore from Hindi shows on Day 22, November 26, pushing its Hindi net collection past the ₹750 crore mark.
Meanwhile, the Kannada shows of Ramayana have contributed ₹78.38 crore since release. Telugu added ₹57.81 crore, Malayalam added ₹52.30 crore, and Tamil raked in ₹49.38 crore to its total India net collection so far.
While Pushpa 2 took 25 days to cross the ₹750 crore mark with its Hindi earnings, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has reached the milestone three days sooner.
As per tracker, Ramayana earned ₹5.58 crore net across 11,013 shows on Day 22, as of 6:03 PM IST. The Hindi version accounted for ₹4.26 crore while Kannada-dubbed shows raked in ₹58 lakh. It is followed by Tamil at ₹53 lakh and Telugu at ₹21 lakh. The film had an overall occupancy of 11.4% across the shows on day 22.
Considering the latest earnings, Ramayana's total India net collection has reached ₹988.03 crore, while its domestic gross collection is at ₹1,180.08 crore.
Ramayana is also inching close to the ₹1,000 crore India net mark across languages. The film needs approximately ₹11.97 crore more to hit the mark.
The film's worldwide gross collection stands at ₹1,755.50 crore till Day 21. India market figures has contributed 66.8% of the film's total gross collections, while overseas markets added 0the remaining 33.2%.
The film also also completed its third-week run at the box office. From day 16 to 22, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has minted ₹124.28 crore net. These are based on live data. The final Day 22 figures will be reported after night shows.
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The next chapter of the film will release in 2028
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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