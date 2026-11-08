Ramayana box office collection Day 3 India, worldwide till now: What ₹4000 cr film earned in domestic, overseas market

Ramayana: Part One recorded its strongest worldwide box office day on Saturday, November 7. The film recovered from Friday's dip and earned more than it did on opening day. Collections rose in India and overseas as the film headed into the Diwali holidays.
The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has a reported combined budget of ₹4,000 crore. The sequel is set for release during Diwali 2027.
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana opened on Thursday, November 5, with ₹64.85 crore net in India. Friday's net collection dropped 25.9% to ₹48.05 crore. The share of seats filled fell from 36% on Thursday to 28.9% on Friday.
Cinemas ran 25,200 shows on Thursday and 23,316 on Friday. India's gross collection fell to ₹57.30 crore on Friday.
On Day 3, Ramayana collected ₹69.80 crore net in India, up 45.3% from Friday. Saturday's India gross was ₹83.45 crore, compared with ₹77.50 crore on Thursday. The film filled 41.3% of seats across 23,696 shows on Saturday. That was its highest share of seats filled since release.
Hindi brought in ₹53 crore net from 19,927 shows on Saturday. Kannada collected ₹6.30 crore, while Telugu earned ₹6 crore. Tamil added ₹2.50 crore, and Malayalam brought in ₹2 crore.
Malayalam led all versions in the share of seats filled, at 83%. Tamil followed at 78.5%, while Hindi recorded 36.3%. Kannada shows filled 66.5% of seats, while Telugu shows filled 58%.
The Hindi 3D version filled 46.1% of seats across the 13 regions Sacnilk tracked. Afternoon shows filled 52.31% of seats, up from 31.85% in the morning. Bengaluru and Chennai led with 86% each. Bengaluru's evening shows filled 95% of seats.
After three days, the film's India net collection stood at ₹182.70 crore. Its domestic gross reached ₹218.25 crore across 72,212 shows.
Outside India, the film earned ₹60 crore on Saturday. That took its overseas gross to ₹157.25 crore. Saturday's India gross and overseas earnings added up to a worldwide gross of ₹143.45 crore. Together, the domestic and overseas earnings brought the worldwide gross to ₹375.50 crore.
North America was its biggest overseas market, helped by strong bookings and a wide release. The United Kingdom, Australia and parts of Europe also contributed. Regular weekend crowds helped overseas collections as people in India prepared for Diwali.
Sunday's Diwali celebrations could affect evening and night shows in India. Monday's holiday could bring more families to cinemas. Post-Diwali collections will show whether audiences keep turning up after the advance booking rush.