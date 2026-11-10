Ramayana box office collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer records highest single-day numbers on first Monday

Ramayana: Part 1 defied the usual weekday drop on Day 5, recording its highest single-day numbers so far on its first Monday.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published10 Nov 2026, 08:05 AM IST
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Ramayana Part 1
Ramayana Part 1 (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Ramayana box office collection Day 5: Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological drama Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has maintained a strong grip at the box office since its release on November 5.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, the movie has drawn positive reviews for its visual effects and lead performances, resulting in massive footfalls in its first week.

Ramayana: Part 1 defied the usual weekday drop on Day 5, recording its highest single-day numbers so far on its first Monday.

Also Read | Suriya's Scene holds its ground as Ramayana dominates Diwali box office

Ramayana box office collection Day 5

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana recorded 23,862 shows across India on Day 5, netting 107.50 crore in the domestic market.

This massive jump takes its total domestic net collection to 346.35 crore. Meanwhile, the total domestic gross currently stands at 413.90 crore.

Day-wise domestic net collection:

Day 1: 64.85 crore

Day 2: 48.05 crore

Day 3: 69.80 crore

Day 4: 56.15 crore

Day 5: 107.50 crore

The film opened strongly on Thursday, November 5, collecting 64.85 crore net. Friday witnessed a 25.9% decline, bringing in 48.05 crore.

Saturday delivered a substantial recovery with 69.80 crore. Collections declined again on Sunday, reaching 56.15 crore.

On Day 5, Monday, the movie saw a massive jump, recording its highest earnings to date.

Also Read | Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana vs Jailer 2 vs Pyre vs Udta Teer BO collections

Hindi version dominates

The Hindi version contributed 260 crore to Ramayana's 5-day gross collection. Kannada followed with 33.45 crore, Telugu collected 29 crore, Tamil contributed another 13.75 crore, and Malayalam have earned 10.15 crore.

Hindi remains the film's largest domestic market, representing 73.5% of domestic net earnings.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection Day 5

On its fifth day, Ramayana added 25 crore from overseas theatres, bringing the movie's total overseas gross to 250 crore and pushing the cumulative worldwide gross to 663.90 crore in just five days.

Ramayana needs 5,000 crore

Ramayana Part 1 reportedly needs around 5,000 crore to break even. That translates to roughly $500 million, placing its target among Hollywood's biggest commercial achievements.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film reportedly carries a massive 2,000-crore budget. Recovering that investment through theatrical collections alone could prove extremely difficult.

A movie typically needs 2.5 times its budget to break even. Ramayana Part 1, with its 2,000 crore budget, would need a 5,000 crore worldwide target if we follow the same rule.

Also Read | Ramayana Part 1 must earn 2.5x of India’s highest-grossing film to break even

This is nearly 2.5 times the collection of India's highest-grossing film ever. No Indian film has come close to this extraordinary target.

However, this calculation remains an estimate rather than an officially confirmed break-even figure. Actual profitability depends on distribution agreements, marketing expenses and other revenue sources.

Digital, satellite and additional rights could also help recover production costs. Nevertheless, the estimated theatrical target remains extraordinary for an Indian production.

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