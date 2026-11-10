Ramayana box office collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer records highest single-day numbers on first Monday

Ramayana box office collection Day 5: Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological drama Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has maintained a strong grip at the box office since its release on November 5.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, the movie has drawn positive reviews for its visual effects and lead performances, resulting in massive footfalls in its first week.

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Ramayana: Part 1 defied the usual weekday drop on Day 5, recording its highest single-day numbers so far on its first Monday.

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Ramayana box office collection Day 5 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana recorded 23,862 shows across India on Day 5, netting ₹107.50 crore in the domestic market.

This massive jump takes its total domestic net collection to ₹346.35 crore. Meanwhile, the total domestic gross currently stands at ₹413.90 crore.

Day-wise domestic net collection: Day 1: ₹64.85 crore

Day 2: ₹48.05 crore

Day 3: ₹69.80 crore

Day 4: ₹56.15 crore

Day 5: ₹107.50 crore

The film opened strongly on Thursday, November 5, collecting ₹64.85 crore net. Friday witnessed a 25.9% decline, bringing in ₹48.05 crore.

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Saturday delivered a substantial recovery with ₹69.80 crore. Collections declined again on Sunday, reaching ₹56.15 crore.

On Day 5, Monday, the movie saw a massive jump, recording its highest earnings to date.

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Hindi version dominates The Hindi version contributed ₹260 crore to Ramayana's 5-day gross collection. Kannada followed with ₹33.45 crore, Telugu collected ₹29 crore, Tamil contributed another ₹13.75 crore, and Malayalam have earned ₹10.15 crore.

Hindi remains the film's largest domestic market, representing 73.5% of domestic net earnings.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection Day 5 On its fifth day, Ramayana added ₹25 crore from overseas theatres, bringing the movie's total overseas gross to ₹250 crore and pushing the cumulative worldwide gross to ₹663.90 crore in just five days.

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Ramayana needs ₹ 5,000 crore Ramayana Part 1 reportedly needs around ₹5,000 crore to break even. That translates to roughly $500 million, placing its target among Hollywood's biggest commercial achievements.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film reportedly carries a massive ₹2,000-crore budget. Recovering that investment through theatrical collections alone could prove extremely difficult.

A movie typically needs 2.5 times its budget to break even. Ramayana Part 1, with its ₹2,000 crore budget, would need a ₹5,000 crore worldwide target if we follow the same rule.

This is nearly 2.5 times the collection of India's highest-grossing film ever. No Indian film has come close to this extraordinary target.

However, this calculation remains an estimate rather than an officially confirmed break-even figure. Actual profitability depends on distribution agreements, marketing expenses and other revenue sources.

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Digital, satellite and additional rights could also help recover production costs. Nevertheless, the estimated theatrical target remains extraordinary for an Indian production.