Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's film all set to beat Diwali numbers, earns ₹41.52 crore until 1 PM

Ramayana crossed 500 crore worldwide within four days, with its confirmed gross reaching 507.20 crore by Sunday. Monday’s provisional India gross collection was 41.52 crore.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published9 Nov 2026, 02:19 PM IST
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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's film all set to beat Diwali numbers, earns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41.52 crore until 1 PM
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's film all set to beat Diwali numbers, earns ₹41.52 crore until 1 PM(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Ramayana has crossed the 500-crore mark worldwide within four days of its theatrical release. The film's worldwide gross collection reached 507.20 crore by Sunday, November 8.

Meanwhile, Monday's domestic collections have reached 35.19 crore, according to Sacnilk's live estimates. The figures were updated on November 9 at 1:03 PM. The worldwide total does not yet include Monday's complete collections.

Ramayana Day 5 Box Office Collection

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, collected 35.19 crore in net box office across India on Monday, according to preliminary figures. The film recorded this collection across 10,382 tracked shows. On Day 5, India's gross collection currently stands at 41.52 crore.

Also Read | ₹1,113 cr: Ramayana and Godzilla Minus Zero, two Asian films, rule world market

However, these figures remain provisional until the final daily report arrives. The film's cumulative net collection in India has reached 274.04 crore. Meanwhile, its five-day India gross collection stands at 326.72 crore.

Ramayana Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The film opened strongly on Thursday, November 5, collecting 64.85 crore net. Friday witnessed a 25.9% decline, bringing in 48.05 crore.

Saturday delivered a substantial recovery with 69.80 crore. Collections declined again on Sunday, reaching 56.15 crore. Monday's running estimate is 35.19 crore. However, there is still a long way to go on Day 5. At this rate, the movie is all set to beat Diwali numbers.

Also Read | Ramayana Part 1 must earn 2.5x of India’s highest-grossing film to break even

The Hindi version contributed 28.70 crore from 8,782 shows on Monday. Kannada followed with 3.05 crore across 443 shows. Telugu collected 1.82 crore from 767 shows. Tamil contributed another 1.62 crore through 390 shows.

Hindi remains the film's largest domestic market. Its cumulative collection stands at 201.45 crore, representing 73.5% of domestic net earnings.

Kannada has contributed 29 crore while Telugu has collected 24.82 crore. Tamil and Malayalam have earned 11.37 crore and 7.40 crore respectively.

Ramayana: Part 1 crossed 500 crore worldwide by the end of Day 4. Its confirmed worldwide gross stands at 507.20 crore. India accounted for 56.2% of worldwide earnings while overseas markets accounted for 43.8%.

Also Read | Ramayana nears magic figures on Diwali; 23.54 lakh tickets sold on Day 4

According to Deadline, Ramayana: Part 1 grossed 522 crore worldwide during its opening weekend. India contributed around 300 crore) to its global earnings, according to the publication.

North America added 114 crore while other overseas territories contributed 108 crore. The film also earned 56 crore globally through IMAX screenings.

This set the record for the largest worldwide IMAX opening for an Indian production. Ramayana topped the US and Australian markets during the weekend.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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