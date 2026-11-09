Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's film all set to beat Diwali numbers, earns ₹41.52 crore until 1 PM

Ramayana has crossed the ₹500-crore mark worldwide within four days of its theatrical release. The film's worldwide gross collection reached ₹507.20 crore by Sunday, November 8.
Meanwhile, Monday's domestic collections have reached ₹35.19 crore, according to Sacnilk's live estimates. The figures were updated on November 9 at 1:03 PM. The worldwide total does not yet include Monday's complete collections.
Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, collected ₹35.19 crore in net box office across India on Monday, according to preliminary figures. The film recorded this collection across 10,382 tracked shows. On Day 5, India's gross collection currently stands at ₹41.52 crore.
However, these figures remain provisional until the final daily report arrives. The film's cumulative net collection in India has reached ₹274.04 crore. Meanwhile, its five-day India gross collection stands at ₹326.72 crore.
The film opened strongly on Thursday, November 5, collecting ₹64.85 crore net. Friday witnessed a 25.9% decline, bringing in ₹48.05 crore.
Saturday delivered a substantial recovery with ₹69.80 crore. Collections declined again on Sunday, reaching ₹56.15 crore. Monday's running estimate is ₹35.19 crore. However, there is still a long way to go on Day 5. At this rate, the movie is all set to beat Diwali numbers.
The Hindi version contributed ₹28.70 crore from 8,782 shows on Monday. Kannada followed with ₹3.05 crore across 443 shows. Telugu collected ₹1.82 crore from 767 shows. Tamil contributed another ₹1.62 crore through 390 shows.
Hindi remains the film's largest domestic market. Its cumulative collection stands at ₹201.45 crore, representing 73.5% of domestic net earnings.
Kannada has contributed ₹29 crore while Telugu has collected ₹24.82 crore. Tamil and Malayalam have earned ₹11.37 crore and ₹7.40 crore respectively.
Ramayana: Part 1 crossed ₹500 crore worldwide by the end of Day 4. Its confirmed worldwide gross stands at ₹507.20 crore. India accounted for 56.2% of worldwide earnings while overseas markets accounted for 43.8%.
According to Deadline, Ramayana: Part 1 grossed ₹522 crore worldwide during its opening weekend. India contributed around ₹300 crore) to its global earnings, according to the publication.
North America added ₹114 crore while other overseas territories contributed ₹108 crore. The film also earned ₹56 crore globally through IMAX screenings.
This set the record for the largest worldwide IMAX opening for an Indian production. Ramayana topped the US and Australian markets during the weekend.