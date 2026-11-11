Ramayana box office collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor starrer earns ₹823 crore globally, smashes North America records

Ramayana box office collection Day 6: Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated epic Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend has crossed the ₹800 crore mark globally within just six days of its theatrical release.

Driven by festive demand, discounted weekday tickets, and strong word-of-mouth, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash continues to set new box-office benchmarks across domestic and international markets.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection Ramayana Part 1 raced past the ₹800-crore milestone at an unprecedented pace, taking its global gross to a staggering ₹823.50 crore in less than a week.

Overseas markets contributed ₹297 crore to the total, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Ramayana box office collection Day 6 According to Sacnilk, Ramayana Part 1 maintained its formidable run on Tuesday, buoyed by the extended Diwali holiday.

It collected ₹94.10 crore net in India on Day 6, pushing its domestic net total to ₹440.45 crore. The film's India gross stood at ₹526.50 crore.

While the Tuesday collection was 12.5% lower than Monday’s historic ₹107.50 crore net, the overall momentum remains exceptionally strong.

Across its Indian-language versions on Day 6, Hindi led the earnings with ₹76 crore. This was followed by Kannada ( ₹7.75 crore), Telugu ( ₹4 crore), Tamil ( ₹3.60 crore), and Malayalam ( ₹2.75 crore).

The total was generated from more than 24,000 shows nationwide.

Day-wise India gross collections Day 1: ₹77.50 crore

Day 2: ₹57.30 crore

Day 3: ₹83.45 crore

Day 4: ₹66.95 crore

Day 5: ₹128.70 crore

Day 6: ₹112.60 crore

Total gross: ₹526.50 crore

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Historic North America milestones Ramayana achieved a major overseas milestone on its first Monday, grossing $1.37 million in North America. It managed to carve out its overseas market share despite competing for premium screens with Godzilla Minus Zero.

Its first-Monday figures also exceeded the corresponding collections of holiday releases like Dangal and Dunki.

Ramayana vs Dhurandhar As Ramayana continues its global run, it is pacing ahead of benchmarks set by previous Indian blockbusters.

In North America, the film's $1.37 million first-Monday haul set a new record, surpassing the previous benchmark held by Dhurandhar 2 by approximately 20.2%, according to figures reported by Venky Box Office.

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While Dhurandhar: The Revenge held a higher worldwide total of ₹935 crore by its sixth day, its Day 6 momentum was noticeably slower.

The Ranveer Singh blockbuster recorded a Day 6 gross of approximately ₹67 crore—considerably lower than the ₹112.60 crore gross recorded by Ramayana in India on Tuesday.

Unprecedented ticket sales On Monday, Ramayana recorded sales of approximately 1.40 lakh tickets per hour on BookMyShow at noon, marking the highest rate tracked by the ticketing platform since the post-pandemic recovery.