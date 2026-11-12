Ramayana box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor’s film beats Chhaava with ₹900 cr+, how far it is from Dhurandhar?

Ramayana box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's big release of 2026, Ramayana Part One, officially wrapped up its first week run at the box office. On day 7, the film surpassed the ₹900 crore gross mark worldwide and the ₹500 crore net mark in India. On Wednesday, November 11, Nitesh Tiwari's film collected ₹70.65 crore net across 24,239 domestic shows.
However, the film witnessed a 24.9% drop in earnings compared with its Tuesday collection of ₹94.10 crore. Its India gross collections are now at ₹611.05 crore, while the India net total has reached ₹511.10 crore by the end of its first week.
The Hindi version continued to lead the film's India collections, contributing ₹58 crore from 19,715 shows at an occupancy of 43.3% on Day 7. Kannada collected ₹4.50 crore from 922 shows at 47.4% occupancy, while Malayalam and Telugu each contributed ₹2.75 crore. Malayalam recorded the highest occupancy among the five language versions at 68% due to limited shows. It is followed by Tamil at 55.4%, Kannada at 47.4%, Hindi at 43.3% and Telugu at 25%. The Tamil version of the film collected ₹2.65 crore from 885 shows.
Ramayana was released on November 5, ahead of Diwali festivities. The film recorded its highest single-day collection on Monday, November 9, when it earned ₹107.50 crore net, marking a growth of about 91.5% from Sunday or Diwali's ₹56.15 crore. Its collections declined to ₹94.10 crore on Tuesday and ₹70.65 crore on Wednesday due to weekdays.
During its seven-day run, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer recorded 1,66,476 shows. It sold about 1.97 crore tickets so far.
Overseas, Ramayana has collected ₹25 crore on Day 7, pushing its overal global gross to ₹323.50 crore. Considering domestic performance, the film's total worldwide earnings grossed ₹934.55 crore till Wednesday, its 7th day at the ticket window.
Recently, Ramayana has surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava in worldwide collections after entering the ₹800 crore club worldwide. On day 7, the film has officially entered the ₹900 crore club, inching towards another blockbuster, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar (2025).
Ramayana is now ₹372.80 crore short of matching the lifetime earnings of Dhurandhar, which was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Its worldwide gross was ₹1,307.35 crore, including ₹840.20 crore net in India and ₹299.50 crore overseas.
Disclaimer: All data in this article are taken from Sacnilk. com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims nor does it endorse them.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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