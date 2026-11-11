Ramayana box office collection: Hindi version crosses ₹270 crores

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): The Hindi version of 'Ramayana' has recorded a massive box office surge, collecting ₹95 crore on Monday (Day 5) alone and taking its total India net collection to ₹270.25 crore in just five days.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film witnessed a significant jump in collections during the Diwali festivities, with Monday's earnings accounting for approximately 35.15% of its five-day total. The Day 5 collection also represents a 102.13% increase over its opening-day earnings of ₹47 crore and a 156.76% jump compared to Sunday's ₹37 crore.

The film opened with ₹47 crore on Thursday, followed by ₹38.25 crore on Friday and ₹53 crore on Saturday.

Its collection stood at ₹37 crore on Sunday before witnessing a remarkable rise to ₹95 crore on Monday.

Ramayana Hindi Box Office Collection: Day-Wise BreakdownDay 1 (Thursday): ₹47 croreDay 2 (Friday): ₹38.25 croreDay 3 (Saturday): ₹53 croreDay 4 (Sunday): ₹37 croreDay 5 (Monday): ₹95 crore

Total: ₹270.25 crore (India Net, Hindi Version)

The strong Monday performance has further boosted the film's five-day box office total. Its Diwali-period collections have emerged as a significant contributor to its theatrical performance.

Meanwhile, strong advance bookings for Tuesday (Day 6) have raised expectations of another substantial day at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gujarati New Year celebrations in key markets, particularly Gujarat, are also expected to support theatrical footfall.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.