Ramayana box office collection prediction Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's film earns ₹100 cr even before release - What's next?

In a few hours, Nitesh Tiwari's big release of the year, Ramayana Part 1, will release in theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the two-part film is helmed by Namit Malhotra and is built on a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore. Ahead of the release, the film has already raked in more than ₹100 crore via advance booking.
Ramayana will release in theatres worldwide on Thursday, November 5. As of 10 pm, November 4, the film has grossed ₹115.78 crore from advance bookings across India.
The pre-release sale includes ₹93.79 crore without block seats. So far, 31.70 lakh tickets have been sold across 96,165 domestic shows in 1,029 cities. Excluding blocked seats, ticket sales stood at 25.81 lakh.
Interestingly, the first part of the film generated ₹19.35 crore in advance gross bookings after the 6 am cut-off, pushing its total collection to surpass the ₹100 crore mark. The opening day accounts for the largest share of advance bookings out of the collection with ₹45.81 crore in gross collections. This day 1 estimate includes block seats, from 12.60 lakh tickets across 25,886 shows. Without block seats, the opening-day advance stood at ₹39.61 crore from 10.90 lakh tickets.
Ramayana has recorded strong demand for the extended opening weekend, with Saturday, November 7, contributing ₹22.06 crore. It is followed by Friday at ₹20.91 crore and Sunday at ₹14.93 crore. The film has also recorded ₹12.08 crore in advance bookings for Monday or November 9. These figures will continue to grow with further additions as bookings continue.
While advance bookings are predicting a massive opening for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, spot bookings will also play a crucial role in determining the box office performance.
Hindi markets account for most of the demand, contributing ₹92.80 crore, or 80% of the film's total advance gross. The Telugu version added ₹10.21 crore, followed by Kannada at ₹9.28 crore, Tamil at ₹2.77 crore and Malayalam at ₹72.52 lakh.
Among individual markets, Delhi NCR currently leads with ₹16.36 crore. Mumbai generated the second strongest buzz for the film at ₹13.64 crore, followed by Bengaluru at ₹12.07 crore in the third spot. Hyderabad has recorded ₹6.76 crore from 2.90 lakh tickets, the highest ticket sales among the listed markets.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sancilk.com. Live Mint couldn't independently verify it, nor does it endorse it.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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